Minnesota MCA scores flat
Three cheers for … gradual improvement. The Star Tribune’s Beatrice Dupuy reports: “Minnesota education officials reported little change in statewide test results in reading and math Monday. … The announcement comes as the state overhauls its plans for holding schools accountable under new federal law. … ‘It's frustrating to see test scores slowly increasing over time, but there's more to providing a student with a well-rounded education than can be seen in a test,’ Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said in a statement.”
Quite a gift. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “ The Planned Parenthood clinic in Uptown Minneapolis is due for a makeover. … And now it's getting one, thanks to a massive donation to the regional branch of the women's health care clinic. A recent $6.5 million donation will help pay for replacing the existing clinic with a ‘state of the art’ facility, Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota announced Monday morning.”
Someone has to do it. The AP reports (via WCCO): “State Rep. Jim Newberger is the first Republican to formally announce plans to take on Minnesota’s popular U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar. … Should Newberger win his party’s endorsement at next year’s state convention, the task of beating Klobuchar is a tall one. The Democratic senator beat her last two Republican opponents by double digits. And, she’s already raised nearly $6 million for her next campaign.”
Such a sad story. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater writes: “His vehicle stuck in a swamp off U.S. Highway 2 in the Brookston area, Ron Tarnowski tried to get help for himself and his wife, Mary, said the investigator into the deaths of the elderly Duluth couple found Saturday following a widespread and weeklong search. … ‘Undoubtedly he was going for help,’ Sgt. Wade Rasch, of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, said of Ron Tarnowski, whose body was found near the roadway. … Mary was located nearby, deceased in the couple's Chevy Tahoe, which had gotten stuck in a swamp after having traveled down an overgrown trail which is likely used only in the winter by snowmobilers, Rasch said.”
In other news…
Haskell’s: “Wine Shop Experts Opening a Nicollet Mall Wine Bar” [Eater]
There’s always hope: “Despite population decline, Houston County predicts bright future”
Nice: “Milwaukee Brewers players break out the purple and pay tribute to Prince on flight to Minneapolis” [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]
R.I.P.: “Don Baylor, who won MVP with Angels and World Series with Twins, dies at 68” [ESPN]
