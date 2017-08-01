Minnesota officials claim 3M is in violation of pollution agreement
I think someone big needs to be better than this. The Strib’s Josephine Marcotty writes, “Two weeks after the 3M Co. said it would refuse to pay the cost for providing clean drinking water to several hundred homeowners in the southeastern Twin Cities suburbs, state officials are asking the company to reconsider its position. In a letter released Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) claims 3M is violating a legal agreement it signed 10 years ago that detailed how it would pay for the costs of PFC-contaminated drinking water in east-metro suburbs. Last fall, some 200 homeowners in those suburbs were advised to drink bottled water because their wells are contaminated by toxic chemicals once used at 3M’s operations nearby.”
You’d like to think libraries are safe places for kids. But MPR’s Martin Moylan says, “The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a St. Paul man with criminal sexual conduct for his actions over the weekend at a city library. Nicholas Barghini is charged with exposing himself and performing a sex act in the presence of a 10-year-old girl. The girl came to the Riverside Library in response to an ad about an acting class, according to the criminal complaint. The girl's mother dropped her off and told investigators she saw other parents leaving their daughters for the same meeting. When the mother picked her up, the girl told her that Barghini did ‘weird stuff’ to her.”
Also in the annals of perversion, Stephen Montemayor of the Strib says, “A former Minnesota youth pastor who admitted to collecting troves of child pornography and engaging in online chatter with a Finnish man he knew abused young children overseas was sentenced last week to more than a dozen years in federal prison. William Leonard Helker, 47, of Pine City, pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing child pornography. According to documents filed in court, Helker’s collection included images with superimposed photos of some members of his congregation at All Saints Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove, Minn.”
When is justice served? The AP’s Amy Forliti reports, “Minnesota inmates who were sentenced to mandatory life without parole for murders they committed when they were teenagers are being resentenced to life with the possibility of release after 30 years. The change comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that a ban on mandatory life without parole for juveniles should apply to those already serving such sentences. The ruling affected eight Minnesota inmates; seven were resentenced, and a resentencing is pending for an eighth. It will be about nine years before the first offender is eligible to seek release.”
New law. Says Erin Golden of the Strib, “Penalties for people who impersonate police officers, service members and military veterans will be tougher in Minnesota starting Tuesday, when those changes and a slate of other measures passed by the Legislature this year become law. The $2 billion public safety spending bill approved this spring included a number of policy measures, including those aimed at people who try to fraudulently obtain veterans' benefits or pretend to be law enforcement officers to get into buildings that are off-limits to the public. Others target those who damage police vehicles or try to board a school bus without the driver's permission.”
Today in your precious Second Amendment rights. Shelby Lindrud of the Duluth News Tribune reports, “The father of two Grove City teens killed in a murder-suicide last year has pleaded guilty to two felony charges stemming from the discovery of guns and drugs during the death investigation where his son shot his daughter. Thomas Jon Cunningham, 53, pleaded guilty Monday in Meeker County District Court to receiving or possessing a firearm not identified by a serial number and to fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. … Cunningham's two children, David Lee Cunningham, 17, and Jessica Kay Cunningham, 15, were found dead by gunshot wounds at the family home in Harvey Township on Feb. 29, 2016. Authorities later determined that David shot and killed his sister and a family dog before turning the gun on himself.”
In other mayhem, Tim Nelson of MPR tells us, “A 33-year-old woman working as a flagger on a road construction project in East Bethel was fighting for her life Monday after being hit by a car. Anoka County authorities said in a statement that the 19-year-old driver in the crash may have been distracted at the time, although they didn't offer details about the nature of the distraction.”
Celebration plans abridged. In the PiPress, Mary Divine writes, “Instead of hosting two gatherings on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new St. Croix River bridge and the closure of the Stillwater Lift Bridge, Stillwater officials have decided to combine the events. The celebration will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lowell Park on the downtown riverfront. Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the event will piggyback on the city’s ‘Cruisin on the Croix’ car show and will celebrate the opening of the new St. Croix River bridge in Oak Park Heights and commemorate the official closing of the historic Lift Bridge. Officials had originally planned to gather at noon in the park to mark the opening of the new bridge, he said.”
Glad to see a new bridge open
...But I'm worried about the traffic impact that will result from new growth in Wisconsin. MNDOT rehabbed I-694 between SH 36 and I-94 here in the East Metro several years ago, creating a great deal of inconvenience for us in the process. When that stretch reopened, it was shocking to see that it was still only two lanes in each direction. Predictably, there are serious slowdowns on that stretch, and now with the new bridge opening, the poor planning will be even more obvious.