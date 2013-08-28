Minnesota ranks second among states for racial inequality
Sadly, not exactly news any more. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “A new report lists Minnesota among the worst states in America for racial inequality. … The website 24/7 Wall Street listed Minnesota as the second-most unequal state in the country behind Wisconsin. … Neighboring states South Dakota finished third, Illinois was fourth and Iowa was fifth. … The study measured gaps between black and white residents in areas like unemployment, income and homeownership.”
A timely change. The AP reports (via the Pioneer Press): “The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin livestreaming oral arguments in its chambers. … Wednesday’s announcement is the first for the state’s highest court and just the latest expansion as Minnesota courtrooms have slowly allowed more technology to capture proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court bans all video and photography of its proceedings. … The livestreaming will begin Monday for oral arguments in the dispute between Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Dayton has appealed a lower court’s decision ruling that his line-item veto of the Legislature’s operating budget was unconstitutional.”
Well, good luck with that. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer says he wants to simplify the tax code to the point where Americans fill out their returns on post cards. … Emmer shared his vision for tax changes Tuesday night in Ramsey. … After hitting a roadblock in their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Trump and Congressional Republicans are preparing to take on a long-promised overhaul of the federal tax code. … Trump has said he’ll release a proposal soon that provides a massive tax cut to businesses and individuals.”
The next crisis. The Mankato Free Press’ Tim Krohn reports: “Walz said his biggest fears about the mood in Washington is over upcoming votes on lifting the nation's debt ceiling, something that is required to keep the country from defaulting on its debts. … He said the majority party has traditionally brought up and approved the debt ceiling with support from the other party. But Walz said there's been no debate on the vote, which needs to take place in September. … ‘This one should make you nervous,’ he said, noting that if the debt ceiling isn't raised, it prevents virtually any other legislation from being passed as well as putting the nation in an unprecedented position of defaulting on its debts.”
Klobuchar on 'Daily Show': “Amy Klobuchar - Fighting for an America That Leaves No One Behind - Extended Interview - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” [Comedy Central]
Two years in prison: “Minnesota man sentenced for bias hatchet attack on black man” [AP]
No trip to Hinckley is complete without a stop at Tobies Restaurant. The caramel rolls don't come on a stick, but they're a MN favorite. pic.twitter.com/ka3RagSHPV— Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) August 23, 2017
Sorry, it’s just too tempting: “Giant inflatable colons: Buy 'em in Burnsville” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Very sad: “Twin Cities college student dies in crash on way to see eclipse in Nebraska” [Duluth News Tribune]
Qué chulo: “Meet Doña Chela, Minnesota’s first Latino brewery” [City Pages]
Out of the zone of totality: “Best Buy no longer eclipsed by Amazon” [Money]
Just ten? “The 10 State Fair-only craft beers we most want to drink” [Pioneer Press]
Really bucked fate:
Talk about a close call! A trooper's squad camera recently captured this shot. Always pay attention! #dontveerfordeer pic.twitter.com/6VWCXE46xK— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) August 22, 2017
