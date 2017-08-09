Minnesota teen dies in fall while climbing in Colorado
Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera out in Colorado reports, “A 17-year-old from Minnesota died Sunday in a fall from a rock formation near Boulder, Colo. The Boulder County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the teen as Carter Christensen of Maple Grove. … Christensen posted a picture on Instagram from near the top of the First Flatiron. Boulder sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner said the photo was taken about an hour before the fall, so investigators don’t believe it had anything to do with this death. At his family’s request, the coroner’s office released Christensen’s photo, a selfie taken with his back facing the edge of the rock formation.”
Minneapolis gets (closer to) a new chief: For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “Riding an overwhelming wave of support, Medaria Arradondo took another step Wednesday toward becoming the next Minneapolis police chief. After nearly two hours of public comment, the City Council’s public safety committee unanimously signed off on his nomination. … The question of whether the job of running the state’s largest police force should fall to the 28-year department veteran or an outsider appeared to be settled at Wednesday’s meeting as a wide swath of Minneapolis residents spoke in his favor as the successor to Chief Janeé Harteau, who resigned last month.”
This would be very scary. The AP says, “A man was able to walk out of a grain bin in southeastern Minnesota after getting stuck in corn for nearly two hours. David Greibrok was rescued by first responders and his family Tuesday in eastern Freeborn County. Greibrok's brother, Allan, tells the Albert Lea Tribune that the corn had reached the top of his brother's head. Chief Sheriff's Deputy Todd Earl says first responders used grain rescue tubes and an auger to relieve the pressure of the corn off David Greibrok. A hole was cut in the bin to allow the corn to spill out onto the ground.” Two hours is a lot of time to think about it.
10 percent. Says the AP, “New data from the U.S. Department of Energy show that Minnesota's wind energy capacity increased nearly 10 percent last year. … Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman said the cost of wind power is competitive with other forms of electricity generation. ‘Wind is now turning out to be one of the lowest cost alternatives — competitive with natural gas, and with other forms of electricity’, he said. ‘That's why we're seeing such a huge growth in the wind energy in Minnesota’." But coal … that’s where the future is.
The Strib's Kristen Leigh Painter writes: “The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has found reasonable cause that Cargill managers violated the Civil Rights Act by refusing to allow Somali-American Muslim workers to pray during their breaks at a meatpacking plant in Colorado. The EEOC's determination, reached Aug. 3, could set up a federal discrimination lawsuit should Cargill fail to seek a settlement agreement with the 140 fired workers seeking legal action.”
Another one bites the sand trap. Faiza Mahamud of the Strib says, “Playing golf at the Hiawatha Golf Club will soon be a thing of the past. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday voted 6-3 to reduce groundwater pumping in line with a recommendation from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The decision to pump less groundwater into Lake Hiawatha also means the golf course will close permanently at the end of the 2019 season.”
In the PiPress, Julio Ojeda-Zapata says, “Brett Johnson said he left his job in Kansas City to hit the road this summer on a 17-city tour to protest against male circumcision as part of the group Bloodstained Men and Their Friends. Five members of the group were in Duluth on Wednesday, holding signs and waving at passing motorists. Some members of the group have devoted much of their lives to ‘protecting children and future generations from genital cutting.’ Dressed all in white, including white cowboy hats, with red stains splotched on their crotches, the protesters Wednesday drew some waves, honks and puzzled looks from Duluth drivers.”
