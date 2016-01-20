MSP to reduce security checkpoints for next three weeks
Flying had been getting a little too convenient lately. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Passengers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may need extra time to pass through security as all the general lanes at the south security checkpoint in Terminal 1 will be closed for the next three weeks. … Lanes at the south checkpoint used by TSA Pre-Check passengers will stay open while all other passengers will be directed to use the north checkpoint, airport officials said. … Starting Tuesday, crews will begin installing four ‘innovation lanes,’ which will automate many of the functions currently done manually. During construction, passengers are advised to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.”
Tougher wild rice water standard? The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Minnesota would measure how much wild-rice-killing sulfide is in the water of specific wild-rice lakes and rivers when setting pollution regulations, and not just the sulfate that spurs sulfide production, under a proposal that could impact the state’s mining industry. … The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced the new rule Monday that, if made final, will apply to any industry that discharges sulfate pollution to waters that hold wild rice. … Instead of the current statewide sulfate limit for all wild-rice lakes and rivers of 10 parts per million, the state is now proposing to use a 120 parts per billion sulfide as the benchmark for wild rice to thrive.”
End of an era. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “Fifty-five years ago this month, the Sons of Norway dedicated a new international headquarters in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Now, they're selling it to be torn down. … Ryan Companies and Weidner Apartment Homes will purchase the building and its city block, on Lake Street between Holmes and Humboldt avenues, from the organization of descendants of Norwegian immigrants. They plan to demolish the building and redevelop the site, though plans are still forming.”
PETA issues scathing report on U of M animal research. City Pages’s Cory Zurowski writes: “The report is grim. … Several mice, used in research experiments in June 2015 at the University of Minnesota, were supposed to have been euthanized. Instead, lab staff later found them alive in a carcass cooler. … Two months later, an unknown number of mice underwent surgery inside U research facilities. None received pre- or post-op anesthesia. … Seventy-five rats in April 2016 underwent a surgical procedure at a university lab, without receiving any type of post-op pain medication. In another incident, experimenters drew blood from behind mice’s eyes, but failed to provide pain relief to the animals. … These are four of 60 animal-welfare violations the University of Minnesota racked up over an 18-month period from January 2015 to April 1, 2017, according to a study released by PETA yesterday.”
In other news…
Oh, good: “State Fair reassures Minnesotans: Our rides are safe” [MPR]
England gets a new Prince … exhibit: “London’s O2 to host ‘first ever official exhibition’ devoted to Prince” [The Current]
