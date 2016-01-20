NTSB investigating Minnehaha Academy explosion
The latest on the explosion at Minnehaha Academy. Paul Walsh, Libor Jany and Miguel Otárola at the Star Tribune are reporting a rapid-response team from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the school Thursday morning to investigate the leak: "The agency’s team, whose overall responsibilities include investigating transportation and pipeline accidents, said it planned to brief the news media sometime Thursday afternoon. The NTSB does not announce causes of accidents while on the scene. Rather, the agency says, such determinations can take a year or more before being reached."
Standing up for new Americans. MPR’s Dan Gunderson has a piece on the dozens of people who braved steady rain to attend a rally against intolerance Wednesday evening in Fargo: “The event, which attracted more than 100 area residents, was organized by the group North Dakota United Against Hate 'to emphasize that hate has no place in our community.' … They were responding to recent physical and verbal assaults on immigrants in the community. A Somali man was assailed by men shouting racial epithets as he moved into an apartment last month.”
"Expand harvesting opportunities." Stephanie Dickrell at the St. Cloud Times covered the Department of Natural Resources on the rebounding deer population: “'Deer populations have responded well to favorable winter weather and our efforts to rebuild deer numbers, and we have been able to expand harvest opportunities in almost all areas of the state this fall,' said Adam Murkowski, big game program leader for the DNR.”
They already have a red card. Mark J. Burns at Forbes writes about Target going all in on soccer: “'If you look at our business over the last couple of years, we have seen dramatic growth in our soccer sporting goods business in the same way that the sport of soccer has been growing,' [Vice President of Marketing William White] said, adding that soccer is the fastest growing product within the company’s sporting goods segment, though he declined to provide financial numbers. The company did sell one million soccer balls in 2016, White said. For the 2017 season, Target kicked off a multi-year deal with Major League Soccer to become an official partner while also being named the kit sponsor for expansion club Minnesota United FC and the official retailer for U.S. Youth Soccer.”
In other news…
Hopefully, no more sequels: “Look out! Here comes the ‘Spider-Man’ bandit – Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]
White guy mad LGBT people of color group is for LGBT people of color: “University of Minnesota student group bans white people, who are sad” [City Pages]
These stadiums get old fast: “Women's locker room among $1.3M in upgrades at U.S. Bank Stadium” [Star Tribune]
[Cutting remark here]: “Man on lawnmower charged with ninth DWI” [Mankato Free Press]
State Fair snub leads to Fringe Festival play: “Local pickle maker gets rejected from Minnesota State Fair contest, wins a play” [Star Tribune]
Maybe just fix the long lines instead: “Photos: Pet Therapy program at Rochester International Airport” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Hector, we have a problem: “Renville County's Schweiss Doors shelters rockets at Kennedy Space Center” [Star Tribune]
Most Commented