Outside review finds U of M followed law, policies in Gopher sexual assault proceedings
Nothing to see here. The Star Tribune’s Maura Lerner writes: “The University of Minnesota followed both the law and its own policy when it suspended 10 Gophers football players last fall following allegations of sexual assault, a review by two outside attorneys has found. … The report was released early Wednesday blamed much of the turmoil that followed the suspensions on ‘weak leadership’ of the coaching staff. It said the coaches, as well as the influence of unnamed outsiders, ‘helped foster a hostile atmosphere where meaningful dialogue was difficult.’ ”
Great report from City Pages’ Susan Du on Minnesota’s own white supremacist record label. She writes: “The anonymous tip came in from a metalhead on the warpath, whose goal was to rid the Twin Cities music scene of neo-Nazi infiltration. Ranking high on his hit list was a prominent Minneapolis intellectual-property lawyer who spends his spare time running a black-metal record label. … At first glance, the website for Behold Barbarity Records and Distro looks like any other low-production metal shop: the Gothic type, the retina-killing red prose over a black background, the generous deployment of all-caps. … The site sold a customary catalog headlined by name bands like Slayer and King Diamond. But closer inspection reveals an exhaustive selection of more obscure titles, with album covers sprinkled with permutations of neo-Nazi symbols like swastikas and iron crosses.”
Sounds like a problem in need of a regional solution. MPR’s Mark Steil reports: “Anyone who thinks farm runoff is strictly a rural issue should visit Mankato. … Rivers surrounding this city of more than 40,000 people are heavily polluted, largely thanks to agricultural runoff, and taxpayers are shelling out growing amounts of money to deal with it. … Mankato officials want the state to do more to stop farm runoff, which is a major source of water pollution.”
Shakeup at United Health. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “Stephen Hemsley, the chief executive who oversaw extraordinary growth in more than a decade running UnitedHealth Group, is leaving the job next month and will be succeeded by Dave Wichmann, the company’s president. … Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group made the announcement Wednesday morning, with Hemsley saying in a statement that his move on Sept. 1 ‘is the right time for this transition to take place.’ ”
3M CEO resigns from Trump’s manufacturing council:
They’re everywhere, it seems: “Uptown Diner: Workers Fired Over 'Nazi Garb'” [KSTP]
See also: “Nephew of Fargo white nationalist tells CNN a rally is coming, appeals to anti-hate groups” [PUBLICATION]
Please consult a map: “Dakota County Fair visitors upset by Confederate flags as prizes” [Star Tribune]
Nice: “Mankato named 2nd best college town in America” [KARE]
Comments (2)
City slickers blame pollutioin on farmers
City slickers blame pollution on farmers, call GMO franken food then are surprised when rural residents vote for GOP & don't like city people DUH
There are failing sewer plants and septic systems in small towns but city people never blame them for pollution.
On a per acre basis more pollution comes from City lawns( fertilizer & weed chemicals) that farm fields
Farmers have a strong monetary incentive to uses as few chemicals as possible. The less they use & still maintain the same yield the more money they make.
One can hope that the report
One can hope that the report of the outside legal reviewers of the University of Minnesota's disciplinary process concerning the gang rape of a young woman last fall by multiple freshman members of the football team doesn't get buried. The report vindicates the U of MN against nasty attacks by unnamed outside parties who were upset that a group of alleged rapists would be investigated at all, much less punished with expulsion or suspension.
These players' rights were duly respected and upheld. But, we must remember, what they did was not "debauchery" (the term used by the Star Tribune's editorial writers). It was multiple rape. And it deserved punishment, which the U appropriately meted out.