Suspects in Greywind case to face murder conspiracy and kidnapping charges
Charges coming this afternoon. MPR reports: “North Dakota prosecutors say they plan to file murder conspiracy and kidnapping conspiracy charges Monday afternoon against two suspects in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Investigators are also probing an abandoned northwestern Minnesota farmstead as a possible crime scene. … Greywind, who'd been eight months pregnant, was last seen at her Fargo, N.D., apartment Aug. 19. The quest to find her intensified when police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping.”
“Multiple chop wounds.” The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified the man killed outside his Hopkins home on Friday as John Gallagher, Jr. … Gallagher, 67, died of from multiple chop wounds, the medical examiner said. … Police found Gallagher on his front lawn when they responded to a burglary call at his home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. about 3:40 a.m. He has suffered ‘sharp-force injuries’ and a ‘significant amount of trauma’ and died at the scene, said Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg.”
Well, ok. In the Hill, Amie Parnes and (MinnPost alum) Devin Henry write: “Political associates of Al Franken say they think the Minnesota senator could be talked into running for the White House if he believes he’s the Democrat best positioned to defeat President Trump. … But they say Franken would need to be convinced and argue that the former “Saturday Night Live” star would be reluctant to enter a battle with a slew of other Democrats in what’s increasingly expected to be a wide-open race for party’s nomination. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Franken's Minnesota colleague in the upper chamber, is seen as a possible presidential candidate.”
Tailgategate. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “When it comes to tailgating this may be the toughest season yet for Vikings fans. … Thanks to all the new development, there are half as many tailgate spaces as there were last season at U.S. Bank Stadium. …Greg Hanson and his tailgating pal Steinarr paid $750 for one season spot. … ‘The game is the icing on the top of the thing but the tailgating is really the event,” Steinarr, who lives in Crosby, said.’”
