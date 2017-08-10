Twin Cities mull Airbnb regulation in advance of Super Bowl
How about getting a cut of the action while they’re at it? MPR’s Martin Moylan reports: “Elijah and April Neumann rent three bedrooms in their St. Paul home on Airbnb. Those fees have helped them renovate their fixer-upper, plus cover some living expenses. … But a proposed city regulation capping rentals at just two adult guests could hurt the couple's lucrative side gig. … With the looming Super Bowl and thousands of potential Airbnb renters swarming the metro area, Minneapolis and St. Paul are trying to divine how to best deal with short-term rentals.”
That’s pretty low. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The onetime operator of a Golden Valley lighting fixtures company has been sentenced to prison and ordered to make restitution for stealing more than $750,000 from his employees' retirement plans and using some of that money for country club dues and other upper-class comforts. … Wallace D. Gregerson, 66, was sentenced in federal court in Minneapolis to 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty in March to mail fraud. ”
Big Red goes green. Bloomberg’s Brian Eckhouse reports: “Target Corp. agreed to buy 100 megawatts of output from an Infinity Renewables wind project in Kansas. … Power from the 474-megawatt Solomon Forks wind facility will help offset the energy used at 150 Target stores in the area, Santa Barbara, California-based Infinity said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Terms weren’t disclosed. … Construction is expected to begin and be completed next year.”
No one looks great here. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl writes: “A jury on Wednesday acquitted a Dallas man charged with felony disarming a peace officer after video showed two Minneapolis Police officers tasing and kicking the man. … Anastacio Lemus Lopez, 35, traveled from Texas to Minneapolis watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Vikings at U.S. Bank stadium on Dec. 1 in a nationally televised game. … Lopez got drunk and was ejected from the stadium after getting into a fight, according to court charges.”
In other news…
Would eat: “This year’s winning Lumberjack Days pie? Salted caramel and chocolate mousse” [Pioneer Press]
Wolves get a new coat: “An In-Depth Look at the Wolves' New Uniforms” [NBA]
No cause more deserving: “Minnesota Super Bowl seeks 10,000 volunteers for festivities; sign-up site opens Saturday” [Pioneer Press]
Heads up: “I-394 ramp to eastbound I-94 will close for two weeks” [Star Tribune]
Interesting: “At the Minnesota Capitol, a tale of two Perpich portraits” [MPR]
Fargo Moorhead Pride: “Pride on parade: Local LGBT community celebrates with weekend of events” [Inforum]
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
66 comments
-
20 comments
-
18 comments
-
18 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (2)
Cap and trade
Target's wind purchase is small and maybe more symbolic than anything else but it's something. I'm glad to hear about it.
Seriously?
Do MPD cops need to be told there are surveillance cameras all over these days, including the new Ziggy Palace? Those guys in the video couldn't conspire their way out of a paper bag.
Bob Kroll, what say you?