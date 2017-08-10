Skip to Content

Twin Cities mull Airbnb regulation in advance of Super Bowl

By MinnPost staff | 12:48 pm
Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

How about getting a cut of the action while they’re at it? MPR’s Martin Moylan reports: “Elijah and April Neumann rent three bedrooms in their St. Paul home on Airbnb. Those fees have helped them renovate their fixer-upper, plus cover some living expenses. … But a proposed city regulation capping rentals at just two adult guests could hurt the couple's lucrative side gig. … With the looming Super Bowl and thousands of potential Airbnb renters swarming the metro area, Minneapolis and St. Paul are trying to divine how to best deal with short-term rentals.

That’s pretty low. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The onetime operator of a Golden Valley lighting fixtures company has been sentenced to prison and ordered to make restitution for stealing more than $750,000 from his employees' retirement plans and using some of that money for country club dues and other upper-class comforts. … Wallace D. Gregerson, 66, was sentenced in federal court in Minneapolis to 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty in March to mail fraud. ”

Big Red goes green. Bloomberg’s Brian Eckhouse reports: “Target Corp. agreed to buy 100 megawatts of output from an Infinity Renewables wind project in Kansas. … Power from the 474-megawatt Solomon Forks wind facility will help offset the energy used at 150 Target stores in the area, Santa Barbara, California-based Infinity said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Terms weren’t disclosed. … Construction is expected to begin and be completed next year.”

No one looks great here. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl writes:A jury on Wednesday acquitted a Dallas man charged with felony disarming a peace officer after video showed two Minneapolis Police officers tasing and kicking the man. … Anastacio Lemus Lopez, 35, traveled from Texas to Minneapolis watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Vikings at U.S. Bank stadium on Dec. 1 in a nationally televised game. … Lopez got drunk and was ejected from the stadium after getting into a fight, according to court charges.”

About the Author:

MinnPost staff

Comments (2)

Cap and trade

Submitted by Jon Kingstad on August 10, 2017 - 2:21pm.

Target's wind purchase is small and maybe more symbolic than anything else but it's something. I'm glad to hear about it.

Seriously?

Submitted by Frank Phelan on August 10, 2017 - 3:12pm.

Do MPD cops need to be told there are surveillance cameras all over these days, including the new Ziggy Palace? Those guys in the video couldn't conspire their way out of a paper bag.

Bob Kroll, what say you?