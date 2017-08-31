Wells Fargo discovers more than a million additional fake accounts
Another oopsie. CNN Money’s Matt Egan reports: “Wells Fargo has uncovered up to 1.4 million more fake accounts after digging deeper into the bank's broken sales culture. … The findings show that Wells Fargo's problems are worse than the bank previously admitted to when the scandal began almost a year ago. … Wells Fargo (WFC) now says it has found a total of up to 3.5 million potentially fake bank and credit card accounts, up from its earlier tally of approximately 2.1 million. In other words, there are two-thirds more fake accounts than previously realized. … The additional fake accounts were discovered by a previously announced analysis that went back to January 2009 and that further reviewed the original May 2011 to mid-2015 period.”
Well this is heartwarming. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “In matter of days, children in St. Paul will leave their summer fun behind. They’ll fill the halls of schools like J.J Hill Montessori and fill their stomachs with well balanced meals. … ‘No child goes hungry so we ensure that every student has breakfast and also lunch whether they can pay or not,’ said Stacy Koppen, Nutritional Services Director for St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS). … [Pam] Fergus typically assigns her students in her Diversity and Ethics class a service project, but this time created her own. … It’s called ‘Philando Feeds the Children.’ … The fundraiser on YouCaring.com will help clear lunch debts at J.J. Hill.”
Karen people invigorating the church scene. The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova reports: “The Rev. William Englund at St. Paul’s First Baptist Church faces a smattering of gray-haired longtime members — and pew upon pew of Karen families. Projected on the walls behind him are the words to ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness’ in English and Karen. As the congregation picks up the hymn, the two languages blend in a hopeful harmony. … Refugees from Myanmar brought new vitality to First Baptist and other east metro churches. Churches started Karen-language services, bought Bibles in Karen and began serving food after Sunday worship because some Karen fast until taking communion. They’ve helped with everything from job hunts to citizenship applications, stepping in when federal government support for new refugees tapers off. … In recent years, Karen worshipers have ventured out to start new churches, creating sometimes wrenching departures. By Englund’s count, former First Baptist members branched off and started six congregations — but many stayed. He expected to see familiar scenes in a new Hollywood movie called “All Saints,” about Karen refugees saving a church in rural Tennessee.”
Big break for a local comedy club. MPR’s Emma Sapong reports: “Bruce ‘Leroy’ Williams, Pierre ‘Cool P’ Douglas and Brandon Riddley are interviewed by Kevin Hart during a taping of ‘Hart of the City.’ … Three black guys from north Minneapolis walk into a largely vacant office building on a drab industrial corner of St. Paul. They don't have much cash, but they think they're funny, and they're pretty sure other people think they're funny, too. … So, they open a comedy club focused on comedians of color. Financially it's a grind. But then one day, after being open for only a few months, international comedy and film megastar Kevin Hart shows up and says he wants to put them and their industrial park comedy club on national TV. … It sounds like a joke, but it's not.”
In other news…
Major Prince news: “His Favorite Color Was Orange, Not Purple” [Vulture]
Just couldn’t bear to see so many killed: “Bear permits trimmed” [Timberjay]
Parking lot of Bullwinkle’s Saloon: “Man fatally shot near university” [MPR]
Signing off: “Iconic West St. Paul burger sign, coming down for Dunkin’ Donuts, to join historical display” [Pioneer Press]
The State Fair in exile: “Preaching, parking, and profiting: Life just outside the Minnesota State Fair” [City Pages]
