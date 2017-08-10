Zebra mussels found in Minnesota River
They’re herrrrreeee. A Mankato Free Press story says, “Zebra mussels have been found in the Minnesota River, and if they’re not yet in the rivers around Mankato, they soon will be. The Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday it has confirmed zebra mussels in a western stretch of the Minnesota River and has found some larvae as far down as New Ulm. Because there is no barrier, the invasive mussels will make their way down the 335-mile river and its confluence with the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities.”
Jason Lewis = not happy. Says the AP, “Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis is taking issue with protesters who showed up outside of his home. The Wednesday morning protest at the first-term Republican congressman's suburban house was organized by Take Action Minnesota, a liberal advocacy group. Video footage posted on Lewis' Facebook page shows more than a dozen protesters chanting outside a home before delivering a large letter calling on Lewis to oppose cuts to Medicaid funding. Lewis is a former conservative radio talk show host who won the 2nd Congressional District seat this fall. He called the protest a violation of his private property and ‘dangerous ramping up of rhetoric’ that targeted his family.”
It continues with a headline at the conservative Alpha News site, which says, “Liberal Protesters Swarm MN Congressman’s Private Home, Terrifying Neighbors.” To which Anders Koskinen writes, “Lewis took issue with the actions of Democrats running against him regarding this and other protests, and tied the increasingly divisive rhetoric back to the shooting of House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA1). ‘Instead of condemning such threatening behavior, declared candidates on the other side of the aisle have actually participated in these spectacles and encouraged this wanton disregard of civility,’ Lewis wrote. ‘This isn’t just immature anymore; this is a dangerous ramping up of rhetoric that already has one of my House colleagues in rehab from a vicious attack.’”
Entirely related. MPR’s Brian Bakst took a drive across state Hwy. 1, way up north, checking in on Trump fans far from the cosmopolitan elites. “For every [voter critical of Trump], there were voters like Brent Mitchell, a fiber optics utility worker who sported a blue ‘We Support Mining’ T-shirt, matching the pro-mining signs in his Ely yard. ‘I love Trump,’ he said. ‘He's just a president that will actually do things. Controversial — I don't like the tweeting — but I like 'get it done.’ He's rooting for Trump to make it good to boost American steel, mining and pipeline projects. … While not in line with parts of Trump's domestic agenda, [Gregory] Davison is behind the push to rewrite the federal tax code. ‘The current income tax system is so complex,’ he said. ‘If he could simplify it, he'd have my support 100 percent.’"
We’re among the lowest. Says Christopher Snowbeck for the Strib, “A new study shows that people who buy individual health insurance policies in the Twin Cities could be facing some of the lowest premium increases in the country next year — and that’s before any benefit from a state program that might knock down rates even further. The report Thursday from the California-based Kaiser Family Foundation says current rate requests from insurers would boost the monthly ‘benchmark’ premium in the Twin Cities by 5 percent next year.” Repeal and replace!
No recounts, please. KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa reports, “The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minn. is about to receive its biggest donation yet. Jim Spinler, 75, has been collecting soda tabs for over 30 years after a friend stayed at the Rochester House decades ago. He has stored them in a transparent plexiglass box, the total collection weighing more than 2,000 lbs.” My wife says I have that many flashlights in my collection. (Hardware store impulse buying.)
Seems right. Says Chao Xiong in the Strib, “Valerie Castile will receive all of the money from a $3 million settlement in the death of her son, Philando Castile, after attorneys are paid. Hennepin County District Judge Susan Robiner issued the decision Wednesday after reviewing letters from Philando Castile’s father, who contested the move, and two half-brothers who didn’t ask for a penny. … Attorney fees will cost $995,000, leaving $2 million for distribution.” I hope she’s getting some good tax advice.
Sad. The Duluth News Tribune’s Lisa Kaczke writes: “A father and daughter died Thursday after being swept away while swimming in the turbulent waters of Lake Superior off Park Point in Duluth. The two had been pulled from the water by emergency personnel during a search that lasted for more than an hour amid the large waves. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported late Thursday that the victims were a 10-year-old girl from Hudson, Wis., and a 38-year-old man from Osceola, Wis. Their names were being withheld pending notification of family.”
