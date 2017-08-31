Air quality alert issued over Canadian wildfires
We need the wall. Southwest Minneaplis Patch’s William Bornhoft reports: “If you woke up Friday to a very hazy sunrise, a runny nose, and experienced coughing, blame the smoke. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is issuing an air quality alert for southwest, western and central Minnesota, effective Friday, September 1 beginning at 9 a.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday, September 2. … Canadian wildfire smoke continues across much of southern, western and central Minnesota. Air pollution monitors are showing an increase in fine particles as thicker smoke moves north from northwest Iowa into the southwestern portion of Minnesota. Smoke will continue to persist and move northward as southerly winds develop across western Minnesota.”
The Economist gets a look at a reclusive beast: Cargill. “Cargill is a company usually associated with big boots rather than waders. America’s largest private company has built a reputation after 152 years of existence as middleman to the world, connecting farmers with buyers of human and animal food everywhere. … Its purchase of EWOS, a Norwegian fish-food company, in 2015 for $1.5bn was its first big foray into aquaculture. It was the second-biggest acquisition in Cargill’s history. That made it quite a splash for David MacLennan, Cargill’s chief executive since 2013, who took over the company just as a dozen fat years in the agriculture industry had drawn to a close. He is now fishing for future sources of growth.”
Highway 61 re… opens. The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports: “On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, North Shore travelers headed north Thursday and Friday morning for the Labor Day weekend faced a major slowdown and 27-mile detour on popular Hwy. 61 after a truck hit an inactive railroad bridge Thursday. … But crews quickly demolished the heavily damaged bridge near Taconite Harbor, which is 90 minutes north of Duluth and south of Lutsen, and Hwy. 61 reopened to traffic at noon on Friday — just in time before the peak holiday weekend traffic rush.”
You can cancel your Ramsey McDonald’s grand opening plans. For the Star Tribune’s Hannah Covington reports: “The long-awaited sight of Golden Arches has slipped from view in Ramsey — at least for now. … After a protracted back-and-forth between the north metro suburb and the fast-food giant, a hot piece of real estate near the Armstrong Boulevard interchange will soon be back in the city’s hands, following years of waiting for a McDonald’s to materialize there.”
Oh: “Prince's other sister: Purple was his color, not orange” [New York Daily News]
Following up on this story: “In assault, robbery of comedian Josh Blue, St. Paul man charged” [Pioneer Press]
The rare negative Lynx headline: “Hmong dance team mentor accuses Lynx of using 'exploitative' sales tactics” [MPR]
And a more positive one: “Minnesota Lynx Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension With Sylvia Fowles” [WNBA]
