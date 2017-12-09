Damond shooting investigation completed, handed to Hennepin County attorney
Damond case now officially in Mike Freeman’s hands. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “State authorities have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond this summer in a Minneapolis alley by a police officer and turned the case over to the Hennepin County attorney's office for consideration of charges. … The handing off of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's findings was announced Tuesday morning.”
Attention farmers. The Rochester Post-Bulletin’s Brian Todd writes: “The date is fast approaching when Minnesota farmers will need to ensure their waterways are properly buffered. … The state will begin enforcement of its buffer law, requiring farmers to install a 16.5-foot buffer on public ditches and 50-foot buffer on public waters that run along their farmland, beginning Nov. 1. … Area counties are getting ready for the new law by working with the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources to set their plans for enforcement and fees for violators.”
Still a big issue. The Star Tribune’s David Chanen reports: “Many believe lead poisoning in young children is no longer a significant public health concern. But lead paint hazard removal continues to be a priority in Hennepin County, where the largest stock of homes with lead paint exist in the state. … The county is getting $3.4 million in grants, and the city of Minneapolis another $2.9 million, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to make more homes lead-free.”
So much going on here. MPR’s Cassidy Kieck reports: “Get your park passes ready. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is opening Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park on Tuesday — the first new state park in 25 years. … The park is home to thousands of years of mining history for campers to explore. As opening weekend approaches, here are five things you can't miss out on. …”
In other news…
