Federal review of St. Anthony police department in question after DOJ announcement
The Strib’s Anthony Lonetree writes: “In a move that could affect St. Anthony, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that it has made ‘significant changes’ to a program that audited police departments and recommended changes in policies, procedures and training to help build community trust. St. Anthony, population 8,226, was one of 16 cities nationwide enrolled in that program, and the changes — effective immediately, according to a news release — make the status and future of the assessment unclear. … St. Anthony asked for the Justice Department's help in December after community outcry over the July 6, 2016, shooting of Philando Castile. … St. Anthony was 10 months into the process.”
Just when you thought all American culture was turning into a frat house, the AP picks up on a Minnesota Daily story: “The Minnesota Daily reports that Greek houses are struggling to attract tenants even though more than 10 percent of the university's students participate in Greek life. Some fraternity presidents say the development of multiple luxury apartment complexes near campuses may be keeping members from living in fraternity houses. Phi Sigma Kappa President Garrett Caddes says fraternity houses are older and don't have the same amenities the new apartments offer.” So what? No room to do keg stands?
They’re baaaack. Also from the A:. “The Minnesota Lynx are back in the WNBA Finals after completing a semifinal sweep of the Washington Mystics on Sunday. That doesn’t mean it was easy. Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Lynx sealed their place in a third straight finals after pulling away to an 81-70 win in Game 3.”
Did you catch this about the new bridge on the Range? MPR’s Dan Kraker says, “The first thing you notice when you stand on top of the new 1,100-foot long U.S. Highway 53 bridge on the Iron Range, scheduled to open this weekend, is that it's tall — really tall. ‘We get a lot of feedback about this bridge being tall, and folks don't really want to go over it if they're afraid of heights,’ said Pat Huston, MnDOT engineer and project manager. But at 50 miles per hour, which is the speed limit on the new bridge, Huston said, drivers won't have much time to be afraid. It will only take about 15 seconds to travel across.”
Paralyzed. Says Grace Pastoor of the Forum News Service, “A Bagley woman who was hit in the head by a tree in a Bemidji park remains partly paralyzed almost two weeks after the incident, her boyfriend said. Alyssa Pfannenstein and Justin Janssen were watching Pfannenstein’s daughter play in Diamond Point Park on Sept. 3. The couple had unwittingly attached their hammock to a rotted tree, which uprooted and fell, breaking Pfannenstein’s neck.”
In the PiPress, Kristi Bel Camino reports, “A driver abandoned his vehicle and a mortally wounded passenger after crashing into a stoplight in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, authorities said. The accident occurred at Stinson Boulevard NE and Ridgeway Parkway not far from Interstate 35W shortly before 4 a.m., according to police. As the male driver fled, a female passenger was left trapped inside the vehicle. Officers were able to extricate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Thanks, I’ll just avoid the area entirely. Tim Harlow of the Strib alerts readers: “On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the Franklin Avenue bridge over Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis, and as a result two east-west thoroughfares — W. 26th and W. 28th streets — are about to get even more crowded. MnDOT is directing the 15,000 motorists who use Franklin each day to the one-way streets, where there’s another traffic issue. The city recently put down markings on 26th and 28th streets between Hennepin Avenue and I-35W that have baffled motorists trying to figure out where they can and can’t drive.”
How about bringing back Nickelback? Says Paul Walsh in the Strib: “No more than two weeks after the end of the 2017 State Fair, next year's Grandstand lineup already has confirmed its first act. Niall Horan, formerly of the band One Direction, is slotted to perform next Aug. 23, the fair's opening day, officials announced. Tickets, going for $49 and $59 before fees, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.”
Finally, Lisa Conley of the Naples Daily News says: “When Kelly Olsen heard about Hurricane Irma, she packed up her RV and drove 1,749 miles. No, not away from the devastation, but toward it. Olsen lives in Blaine, Minn., where she owns and operates Hans' Bakery, a local favorite. … So she immediately set a plan in motion to help those affected by Irma. She created a special page on the bakery's website where customers could give monetary donations, and placed a trailer outside the store to collect physical donations. … By Wednesday morning, Olsen had collected more than 9,000 pounds of donations … .”
