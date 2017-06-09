Franken opposes nomination of Minnesota judge to federal bench
Franken says no: Say Jennifer Brooks and Stephen Montemayor in the Strib, “U.S. Sen. Al Franken will not back a Minnesota Supreme Court justice who is President Donald Trump’s pick for a federal judgeship. Franken, a Minnesota DFLer, announced Tuesday that he will oppose the nomination of Justice David Stras to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he finds Stras too conservative for an already conservative bench. By U.S. Senate tradition, Franken’s opposition effectively derails the nomination of Stras.”
MPR has a round up of reaction to Donald Trump's decision on the “Dreamers.” “DFL Gov. Mark Dayton was among those critical of the president's decision, saying it will directly hurt thousands of Minnesotans. ‘Here in Minnesota we have a shortage of skilled workers. So we're going to take some 6,200 that are here under DACA and send them away’? Dayton said. ‘It's lunacy’!” … two of Minnesota's Republican U.S. House members said the program was an overreach by the Obama administration. ‘President Obama's executive order skirted Congress' constitutional authority and made DACA untenable in its current form,’ Rep. Jason Lewis wrote on Facebook.”
Yeah, baby! Stadium talk! Says Catharine Richert for MPR, “Members of the Mayo Civic Center commission got their first look at a proposal for a new sports arena in Rochester on Tuesday. A study by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts it would cost about $58 million to build a new arena. The facility would return a projected $3.5 million or more annually by drawing larger concerts and other acts to the area. The ambitions include hosting a minor league hockey team.” Another $700-$800 million and the town could be major league.
That's what legislatures are for, says the court. Christopher Magan of the PiPress writes, “If Minnesotans want to change state teachers union protections, they should petition the Legislature, not seek changes in the courts. That’s the opinion of a Minnesota Court of Appeals panel, released Tuesday, upholding a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit claiming the rules were unconstitutional. Instead, the panel found, state lawmakers should decide whether changes are needed because teachers union protections worsen the academic achievement gap between students of color and their peers.”
Mara Gottfried of the PiPress says, “A widely viewed video shows St. Paul fast-food workers apparently kicking at a woman on the ground, as she kicks back. Police say employees told officers the woman became violent and they removed her from the building. Officers were called to Burger King on Maryland Avenue at Arcade Street at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, and found a 20-year-old woman banging on the drive-up window, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. The woman’s clothing was disheveled, she appeared to be covered in sweat and she was screaming things that didn’t make sense, Ernster said.”
Way to go, lady! Also from Gottfried: “A man groped a 17-year-old girl and police believe he was attempting to kidnap her when he was thwarted by a good Samaritan in St. Paul’s North End. The teen was walking on Chatsworth Street by Front Avenue on Friday about 12:45 p.m. and said hello to a man who was walking by, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. The man grabbed her arm suddenly and wouldn’t let go. … A 61-year-old woman was driving by and noticed what was happening, Ernster said. She told the man to let go of the teen, but he told her, “It’s OK, she wants to go with me.” The woman pried the man’s fingers off the teen’s arm, took the girl into her car and drove her to another location to wait for police.”
Today in World’s Greatest Medical System news. Stribber Glenn Howatt says, “Minnesota’s largest health insurer is cutting payments for mental health therapy by double digits, sparking concern that the cuts will cause therapists to turn away patients and aggravate the state’s shortage of mental health care.”
It’s officially a record. Says Paul Walsh for the Strib, “State Fair officials confirmed Tuesday that there was more getting together at the Great Minnesota Get-Together than ever before, with attendance for the 12 days coming in just shy of 2 million. Fed by three record days this year, the fair’s final attendance tally at the close of business Monday night was 1,997,320.”
Kate Raddatz’ WCCO-TV story on two deaths in Orono says, “A family member asked police to go to the home on a welfare check around 8 p.m. When officers entered the basement, they found the bodies of 47-year-old Gina Sommers and her 5-year-old son, Jude. Police say they were also called to the home earlier in the evening when a father said he couldn’t reach the mother of the child he was supposed to pick up as part of a scheduled custody arrangement. … Sommers shared custody of her son with a man named Jeffry Sandberg. Records also show that Sommers had filed a civil case against him. … Sommers was suing Sandberg to fulfil an alleged agreement to cover 50 percent of their fertility treatments she underwent before having their son.”
