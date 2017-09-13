Franken writes Apple CEO with concerns about facial recognition technology
Certainly warrants some discussion. CNBC’s Tony Romm reports: “A day after Apple unveiled its new iPhone X — a device that its owner can unlock using facial recognition — Sen. Al Franken is pressing the tech giant to detail the privacy and security safeguards it has in place for biometric data. … To Franken, the concern is that Apple could use the so-called faceprints it collects through its new unlocking system, called Face ID, ‘to benefit other sectors of its business, sell it to third parties for surveillance purposes, or receive law enforcement requests to access it facial recognition system — eventual uses that may not be contemplated by Apple customers,’ the lawmaker said in a letter to the company Wednesday.”
Something big amiss at the Walker? For the New York Times, Sheila M. Eldred reports: “ The wooden remnants of ‘Scaffold,’ the gallows-like sculpture that created so much controversy at the Walker Art Center this summer, will soon be buried in symbolic fashion. But the museum, one of the nation’s top contemporary art institutions, is still reckoning with the fallout and with questions about decision making. … Separately, over the past year, two dozen staff members have departed the museum, out of a total work force of just under 120. Interviews with several former employees reveal a mix of factors behind the staff changes, including practical reasons like reaching retirement age. But others described an environment of long hours and high expectations under the museum’s executive director, Olga Viso….”
Bowling over. The Pioneer Press’ S. M. Chavey reports: “Midway Pro Bowl will host an ‘End of an Era’ party Friday, giving customers one last chance to stop in for a line or two. … The St. Paul bowling alley announced in August that it was closing to make way for St. Paul’s new $200 million professional soccer stadium and surrounding development. The location has been a landmark for St. Paul bowlers since its 1983 opening.”
Cool art project. MPR’s Euan Kerr reports: “You can usually only get past security into the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock as part of a tour. … But for ‘Illuminate the Lock’ events, the gates will be thrown open when the massive dam is used as a giant projection screen. … ‘I think it will work a little bit more like a gallery experience," but one in which people can walk the perimeter around the top of the lock, said Katie Nyberg executive director of the Mississippi Park Connection, which is co-sponsoring the show.”
