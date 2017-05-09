Hazy air expected to improve across Minnesota
I was blaming the neighbors. In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh says, “The air across Minnesota was expected to be much less hazy Tuesday after a Labor Day in which much of the state seemed to be right next to a campfire. Wildfire smoke from southwest Canada and the Pacific Northwest left haze and odor over much of Minnesota Monday, including the Twin Cities, and adversely affected other parts of the United States.”
Related. Josh Verges of the PiPress says, “The Twin Cities got an early jump on fall this year with an unusually cool, wet August. It wasn’t record-setting, but the average daily high temperature of 77 was 3.5 degrees cooler than normal, according to preliminary National Weather Service data. That made it the coolest August since 2004 and the 19th coolest since 1871. With 6.75 inches of rain, it also was the 10th wettest August on record.”
Another record. For the Strib, Eric Roper reports: “The Minnesota State Fair is poised to win a big blue ribbon of its own this year. The fair was on track Monday to surpass the 158-year-old event's all-time attendance record — set just a year ago. Before Labor Day's large, merry crowd, which isn't counted until Tuesday, this year's total attendance was 1,826,021 — just 117,698 fair-lovers away from reaching a new high mark. The record is 2016's 1,943,719 people. That's about a third of the state's population, although the figure includes some people who prefer multiple doses of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.”
Robbery in Dinkytown Also from the Strib’s Walsh: “A University of Minnesota student was robbed and shot at late at night near campus over the weekend, and two suspects are on the loose, authorities said Monday. … The victim, a 19-year-old U student from Crystal Lake, Ill., told police the men robbed him of his cellphone and cash, fired one shot at him and then fled in a dark-colored sedan.”
DT to ND. The AP story on Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to North Dakota event says: “When Donald Trump brings his tax reform tour to North Dakota, he'll be on friendly turf — a deep-red state he carried by 36 points last year, and one that got an immediate boost when he threw his young presidency behind a controversial oil pipeline. But even Trump backers in North Dakota want to see more detail about what he's got planned when it comes to taxes beyond the limited aims sketched out so far.”
That's one way to look at it. April Baumgarten looks at unions in North Dakota and Minnesota for the Forum News Service: “Union membership has been on the decline for decades, but union leaders in North Dakota are optimistic about the future of workers groups as numbers stabilize. ‘We’re at a point where we can’t lose more,’ said Waylon Hedegaard, president and secretary-treasurer of the North Dakota AFL-CIO. … North Dakota has a lower concentration of union members than most of the country with 5.5 percent and roughly 20,000 members, according to the BLS. That’s much lower than Minnesota’s rate of 14.2 percent, or about 365,000 members.”
Salon has a story about … the Twins? Writes Taylor Link: “One theory for their success: The Twins boast one of the most unified clubhouses in all of baseball, overcoming any language and cultural barriers that sometimes hamper teams in a sport that features a lot of players from the United States, Latin America and Asia. … [Kyle] Gibson did acknowledge that the younger players have helped make this year’s success possible. Indeed, the Twins have been anchored by many starting players 25 years old and younger. From the electrifying Byron Buxton (from Baxley, Georgia) and Eddie Rosario (from Puerto Rico) to the sluggers Max Kepler (from Germany) and Miguel Sano (from Dominican Republic), the Twins’ young athletes are a microcosm of the Twins’ roster and the game of baseball as a whole.”
