Minneapolis woman dies after being set on fire
The Star Tribune’s Pat Pheifer and Paul Walsh write: “Vanessa Danielson had been tormented by her abusive ex-boyfriend for years, friends and neighbors said. She tried to get away. … But a restraining order is just a piece of paper, her friends said, and early Thursday, they awoke to a nightmare. Danielson, 36, who lived in an upper duplex in the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE., fell down the outside staircase, afire. She died later at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). Dawn Aherns lives with her fiancé, Jeff Peterson, two doors down. She was there when Danielson stumbled across the street, severely burned. … She told Aherns that her ex-boyfriend had set her on fire.”
When what to give away is a major dilemma. Nicole Norfleet of the Strib reports, “Halfway through the six weeks Amazon gave North American cities to come up with ideas for its second headquarters, the team crafting Minnesota’s proposal is sifting more than a dozen sites offered by municipal officials and property developers. … Minneapolis officials submitted four sites. One is near the Minneapolis Farmers Market and Target Field and another is the Bassett Creek Valley area along Interstate 394, now used by the city’s municipal works department. … .”
Macalester? Says Mara Gottfried of the PiPress, “Multiple swastikas were found at Macalester College recently, the St. Paul college said in an online alert Thursday. The college documented the markings on bulletin boards on the first floor of Neill Hall, a classroom building, and removed them. They were discovered between Sept. 15 and Tuesday.”
They resolve to resolve. Says the AP, “The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota are working to salvage a flood control project after a federal judge stopped construction of the $2.2 billion river diversion. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have issued statements saying they hope to resolve the dispute over the Fargo-Moorhead project … The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction this summer without permits from Minnesota.” I can’t retile a bathroom without permits.
Strib arts writer Rohan Preston says, “A financial crisis has forced Intermedia Arts, a mainstay of the Minneapolis scene for 44 years, to lay off its entire staff and freeze operations. Intermedia officials said Thursday they are declaring a 45-day ‘timeout’ and inviting key stakeholders of the multipurpose arts venue to help determine its future.”
Sorry folks, the decision stands. Nancy Yang of MPR says, “Interstate 35W from Interstate 94 to Minnesota Highway 62 in Minneapolis is shutting down from Friday night through Monday morning, while crews prepare for the demolition of the Franklin Avenue bridge. … On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation defended its decision to close the key artery despite a weekend full of events, which had even Gov. Mark Dayton raising ‘serious concerns about the potential disruptions.’ The roadway carries as much as 225,000 cars per day on that stretch.”
Two more. Says Mark Zdechlik at MPR, “LeafLine Labs said its chief medical officer and chief financial officer have left the company, effective Thursday, the company's CEO said in a statement. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Gary Starr and Chief Financial Officer Colin Kelley departed ‘due to both personal and professional reasons,’ said Andrew Bachman, LeafLine Labs' CEO, who also founded the company. … The Associated Press reported in May the two companies lost a combined $11 million in their first two years of sales.”
