Minnesota Supreme Court finds law against disrupting meetings unconstitutional
Overly broad. MPR’s Bob Collins reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has tossed out a disorderly conduct law aimed at people who disrupt public meetings. … The Court ruled in the case of Robin Hensel, of Little Falls, who was cited for disorderly conduct after she moved her chairs closer to city councilors at a meeting, days after the Council rescheduled a meeting when Hensel displayed signs that depicted dead and deformed children, blocking the view of others in the audience. … She was convicted after a judge refused to allow her to enter a defense under the First Amendment.”
This’ll change his mind. The Hill reports: “A conservative group working to get President Trump’s judicial nominees confirmed is going after Sen. Al Franken over the Minnesota Democrat's refusal to endorse Trump’s pick for the St. Louis-based 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. … Judicial Crisis Network announced Wednesday that it is launching a two-week TV ad campaign calling out Franken for his refusal to return a blue slip for Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras.”
Dayton weighs in on St. Paul mayor’s race. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Gov. Mark Dayton endorsed St. Paul mayoral candidate Melvin Carter on Wednesday. … Carter stepped down from the St. Paul City Council three years ago to work for the governor on increasing access to early education and providing opportunities for students. He is executive director of Dayton’s Children’s Cabinet, though he has taken a leave of absence from the job to work on his mayoral campaign. … ‘Melvin Carter has been a thoughtful, passionate, and effective leader, who has worked hard to give kids strong starts and better chances of success in school and life,’ Dayton said in a statement.”
More on the Club Jäger fallout. City Pages’ Susan Du writes: “Usually, workers who voluntarily walk out on their jobs wouldn’t be eligible for unemployment benefits. … But if your boss is outed for financing a former Ku Klux Klan leader’s political campaign, and your workplace risks descending into a neo-Nazi hangout, that’s a legitimately ‘good reason’ to quit, says a body of eight DFL legislators. … Luckily, Minnesota law provides some protections for workers who are forced to quit for a ‘good reason,’ a vague term which applies to anything that would compel any reasonable person to leave, for which the employer is to blame.”
