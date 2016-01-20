Minnesota unemployment rate increases slightly
Slight unemployment rate bump. MPR reports: “Minnesota's unemployment rate nudged up to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in August as employers cut jobs, although it remains significantly better than the nation's 4.4 percent rate. … The uptick from 3.7 percent in July came as the state lost 6,600 jobs in August; the number of jobs gained in July was revised and cut by 5,100 positions, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday.”
Not bad for a part time gig. The Star Tribune’s Karen Zamora reports: “A former Metro Transit police officer who was caught on video asking a light rail passenger about his immigration status received a $50,000 settlement. … Officer Andy Lamers, who was working part time, voluntarily resigned nearly two weeks after the May incident. … The department has since changed its policy so that officers are not allowed to ask a suspect about their immigration status.”
New developments. The Minnesota Daily’s Arianna Valenzuela-Zazueta and Max Chao report: “A residential project proposed for the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood could fill an entire city block, but residents and students aren’t sold on the project’s scale and price tag. … Doran Companies and CSM Corporation are pitching several structures for a block along University Avenue SE near the General Mills site. Plans for the proposal will be presented to the city in October. … The multifamily housing project calls for the construction of a 25-story apartment tower along University Avenue SE, a five-story L-shaped apartment building spanning the corner of 2nd Street SE and 3rd Avenue SE. The proposal contains one and two-story town home units between the two developments — totaling 374 units.”
RIP. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A former NHL hockey player from the Twin Cities, whose career was cut short by head injuries and is part of the concussion lawsuit against the league, has died. … Jeff Parker, who turned 53 a week ago and played in parts of five seasons in the NHL in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Thursday. … His longtime partner, Melina Miller, of Minneapolis, told Canada’s TSN national sports network that Parker died from a heart and lung infection and that his brain will be donated to Boston University to determine whether he suffered from the debilitating disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”
In other news…
Does Minneapolis feel like the nation’s fifth-sportiest city to you? “The Sportiest Cities in America” [Men’s Health]
Threat of tricks was just too much to handle: “Sweet! Anoka Halloween parade will have candy” [KARE]
Lots of David Carr mentees out there: “David Carr, Journalism's Super-Mentor” [The Atlantic]
Interesting column on the Department of Corrections’ labor practices: “Twenty-five cents away from slavery” [Spokesman-Recorder]
Update your Man Booker brackets: “ 'History of Wolves' bears down on the Booker” [MPR]
Sad news: “Songwriter and Hüsker Dü founder Grant Hart passes away at 56” [The Current]
