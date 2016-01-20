Plans fall through for West Publishing site redevelopment in St. Paul
Back to the drawing board. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “An initial effort to redevelop the former West Publishing Co. site along the St. Paul riverfront has fallen apart. … Ramsey County officials on Friday announced they called off a partnership with Phoenix-based Cardon Development Group before reaching final terms on a master development agreement. … Cardon had earlier laid out plans for a $225 million mixed-use project that included an upscale hotel, 300-unit housing complex, offices, retail space, and a parking facility. … The agreement with Cardon for the site, which used to be the location of the former Ramsey County jail and West Publishing buildings, was expected to be complete by the end of the summer.”
Some bond-sale shenanigans from the North Star State. A report from Public Record Media says: “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cited the State of Minnesota last year for making ‘material misstatements’ in the sale of municipal bonds, according to records obtained by Public Record Media (PRM). … A 2016 order issued by the SEC, a federal regulatory agency that monitors the country’s financial industry, required the state to institute a training program to ensure compliance with federal securities laws within 180 days and to update delinquent disclosures to investors, among other measures. Minnesota was one of more than seventy public entities that were cited by the SEC – but just one of two states.”
Good on them. WCCO reports: “Target Corp. announced Monday that it’s committing up to $1 million in cash and supplies to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma smashed into Florida and the Caribbean. … The Minneapolis-based retailer says it’ll give up to $500,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity, $300,000 to local relief organizations, and $100,000 to international relief groups. … Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement that he was moved to give by the ‘remarkable outpouring’ of support for hurricane victims across the country.”
Not a lot of details yet, but sounds bad. KMSP reports: “A Minneapolis police officer was arrested on Friday for suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, Minneapolis Police Department sources confirmed. … According to Bloomington Police Department, officers arrested David Edward Campbell, 59, on suspicion of third degree criminal sexual assault as he left a hotel around 6 p.m. on Sept. 8. … MPD sources told Fox 9 that the case involves sex with a minor, with a spokesperson from the department confirming Sunday that Campbell is a current employee who was put on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. … According to Bloomington police, Campbell is being held on probable cause at the Bloomington jail and does not have a permanent address.”
In other news…
A Michelle MacDonald update: “MN court upholds law against false claims in political campaigns” [MPR]
Congrats to our western neighbors: “ND has its first Miss America” [Inforum]
This will make you feel better: “Lutheran volunteers help Muslim coffee-shop owner get to work” [St. Cloud Times]
Who’d have thought? “Safety concerns close Willmar auditorium gun range” [West Central Tribune]
Still well over 1,000 bears in 10 days: “DNR: Minnesota bear harvest down a bit, and that's good” [Duluth News Tribune]
Oh great, another tree pestilence: “Sick maple trees 'becoming epidemic' in Minnesota” [Star Tribune]
Start planning your fall: “Oktoberfest celebrations in Minneapolis-St. Paul” [Pioneer Press]
FYI: “Bob Dylan concert at Minneapolis-St. Paul Xcel Center in October” [Pioneer Press]
