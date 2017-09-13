Security officer at St. Catherine University wounded in campus shooting
The Pioneer Press’ Nick Woltman reports: “A security officer at St. Catherine University in St. Paul was wounded in a shooting on campus Tuesday night, police said. The uniformed but unarmed officer was shot once in the shoulder shortly before 9:30 p.m., when he confronted a person in a wooded area on the southwestern corner of St. Catherine’s campus, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman. The suspect fled on foot. The security officer was transported to Regions Hospital by St. Paul Fire Department paramedics. His injury is not considered life-threatening, Ernster said.”
Franken signs on. Says Jennifer Brooks for the Strib, “Even as federal lawmakers consider short-term repairs to the Affordable Care Act, a growing number of Democrats including Sen. Al Franken are looking more long-term. The Minnesota Democrat announced Tuesday that he has signed on as a cosponsor of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ single-payer health care plan … .’”
No charges against Dai Thao. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a St. Paul City Council member who came under suspicion after bribery allegations were leveled against him last spring. Dai Thao represents the city's 1st Ward and is one of a handful of leading candidates running for mayor this year. A Minneapolis lobbyist reported a text message from his campaign manager in February, asking for a campaign contribution after meeting with Thao about potential food packaging regulations. … Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said there wasn't evidence of a crime by Thao or his campaign manager.”
So in other words, nothing in the $1 million per job range? The Strib’s J. Patrick Coolican reports, “Gov. Mark Dayton said Tuesday that any offer to lure Amazon to Minnesota using state tax dollars would be ‘restrained’ given the importance of local companies Target and Best Buy, which are both competitors to the online retailing giant. … The DFL governor said he called the Target and Best Buy CEOs last week to reassure them that he understands their importance to Minnesota.” What would Scott Walker do?
FWIW, Business Insider's Ashley Lutz reports: “Amazon is denying reports that Boston is pulling ahead in the $5 billion bid for its Amazon's new headquarters. Several senior executives have endorsed the city as a landing spot for Amazon … . Other reported contenders are Minneapolis, San Diego, and Denver.”
Not that they aren’t convinced tyranny is at their doorstep. At MPR Bob Collins break the news, “The annual Constitution Day survey of American knowledge of the Constitution was released today. Don’t get your hopes up; it shows we the people of the United States are ignorant on the subject. The Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania survey found that more than one-third of Americans can’t name a single right enshrined in the Constitution. Not one.”
Shabazz returns. For ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski says, “Free-agent guard Shabazz Muhammad has agreed in principle to a deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told ESPN. Muhammad, 24, has played his four NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, and keeping him promises to be a major boost for the Wolves bench.”
That's one way to explain it. An AP story says, “A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up. Twenty-one-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. of Shakopee was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including assault and criminal vehicular operation, as well as misdemeanor drunken driving. Police say he deliberately drove into a group of people in the Minnesota city of Mankato early Sunday, injuring six. According to the Mankato Free Press, the complaint says Lamas admitted to striking the group after a fight over the price paid for some marijuana.”
Comments (2)
Conflict of Interest?
Gov. Dayton (think Target) says..."any offer to lure Amazon to Minnesota using state tax dollars would be ‘restrained’ given the importance of local companies Target...."
Scam-a-zon
Amazon already knows just where it will end up. They are conducting a charade in order to get the most corporate welfare form whatever city they are headed to.