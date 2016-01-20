In speech, Dayton blasts political 'culture of dishonesty'
For the Pioneer Press, S.M. Chavey writes: “In a wide-ranging diatribe Tuesday against what he said was a political culture of dishonesty, Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton said the value of integrity in politics was at an all-time low. ‘I’m leaving politics at the right time,’ Dayton said in a speech at the Minnesota Business Partnership’s annual dinner. …He criticized not only Republican legislators in Minnesota — whom he accused on Friday of lying about legislative funding for months — but the tenor of the presidential election and President Donald Trump.”
Charged. Says Dave Orrick in the PiPress, “A 28-year-old Michigan man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after authorities say he tried to assault a 7-year-old girl in the Minnetonka house where he was staying as an Airbnb guest. Derrick Aaron Kinchen, who was in town for a wedding, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim younger than 13, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, which announced the charges Tuesday afternoon. The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning.”
Kristine Goodrich of The Mankato Free Press says, “A former Watonwan County sheriff killed himself hours after he was questioned about allegations he molested two girls in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County sheriff’s office was investigating reports that Jack Keech, 83, had sexually assaulted two juveniles he knew when Keech died by suicide Sept. 15. Investigator Brian Martin would have recommended Keech be charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, he wrote in an investigative report.”
This seemed inevitable. MPR’s Matt Sepic says, “The Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it will appeal a judge's ruling over its management of White Bear Lake. Last month Ramsey County Judge Margaret Marrinan ordered the DNR to review all existing well permits within five miles of the lake, stop issuing new permits, and ban lawn watering if White Bear Lake falls below 923.5 feet above sea level. … In announcing plans to appeal, the DNR said the ruling ‘is not rooted in the best available science ....’”
Affordable is a relative term. Jim Buchta of the Strib reports on the latest amenities coming on line in hardscrabble Edina. “In the Twin Cities, $250,000 buys you an average house. But not in Edina. That’s why developers behind Estelle, a pair of luxury condo towers near the Southdale and Galleria shopping centers in Edina, have a new plan. The slender towers, the first planned for 24 stories and the second for 20 stories, will house a more economically diverse group of residents than envisioned months ago.”
Also going up. Stribber Janet Moore reports, “A new $240 million, 11-story parking ramp is planned for Terminal 1-Lindbergh at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. On Monday, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP, approved the expenditure — the largest contract awarded in its 74-year history. The bid exceeds the one let to build the Blue Line LRT stations and tunnel at the airport. The ramp will be built east of the existing blue and red parking ramps en route to Terminal 1 and will provide both public and rental-car parking.”
And then there's this: Says Paul Walsh in the Strib, “A belligerent female soccer fan was hauled out of TCF Stadium topless by police and charged with exposing herself in front of a 7-year-old boy and others in the stands. Rose M. Picklo, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with indecent exposure in front of a child, a gross misdemeanor. Picklo, 23, was jailed Saturday night and released two days later. In an interview, Picklo said, ‘I don’t remember a whole lot about what happened’. She also acknowledged being ‘little bit tipsy’ and ‘on my third beer’ at the time.”
