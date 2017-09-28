St. Paul City Council approves master plan for Ford site
There’s been some deciding in St. Paul. Frederick Melo of the PiPress writes, “A new residential neighborhood will emerge on St. Paul’s Highland Park river bluff over the course of the next 20 years, and its map was laid Wednesday evening. After a lengthy public hearing, the St. Paul City Council voted 5-2 to approve a sweeping master plan and zoning layout for the 135-acre site that was once home to Ford Motor Co.’s Twin Cities Assembly Plant on Ford Parkway. … The city plans envision up to 4,000 new housing units, 20 percent of which will be designated affordable housing, as well as office and commercial structures.”
Playoff bound. From the AP: “From worst to wild card, the Minnesota Twins have completed a most remarkable reversal. … Unable to clinch on their own after losing 4-2 to the Indians, the Twins earned an AL wild-card berth and meeting with either New York or Boston when the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-4 in 10 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. A season after winning just 59 games, the Twins became the first team to lose at least 100 and then make the postseason the following year.”
Canceled. MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, the chair of the Senate capital investment committee, canceled a planned statewide tour of proposed public works projects due to his concerns about travel expenses. He said he doesn’t want to spend money while the court fight over Gov. Dayton’s vetoes of House and Senate funding remains unresolved.”
Not sorry. The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports: “Amid an avalanche of criticism from motorists, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is standing by its decision to shut down Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Hwy. 62 this weekend even though three major sporting events are happening in downtown Sunday. … In a statement Wednesday, [state Transportation Commissioner Charlie ] Zelle said his agency has worked with the Vikings, Twins, marathon organizers as well as the U ‘so they have time to alert their patrons about the closure. ‘The redesign of the I-35W corridor through Minneapolis is a very complex project, and the work we accomplish this weekend is necessary to keep it on schedule … .’”
Shocking: Says Maya Rao of the Strib, “Minnesota Republicans in Congress got enthusiastically behind the tax code overhaul that President Trump rolled out Wednesday, while several influential business groups in the state were at least initially supportive. Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation were less enthusiastic. … .”
This totally clears things up. The AP’s Amy Forliti says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that part of a statute that allows people who are wrongfully convicted to seek compensation is unconstitutional. But to remedy it, the majority severed a section of the law that now leaves anyone who had their convictions reversed or vacated ineligible to seek payment. Justice David Lillehaug disagreed with the fix, saying it excludes a class of innocent people that the Legislature intended to compensate.”
No, “adults only” doesn’t mean what you think it means. In the PiPress, Molly Guthrey writes, “The Minnesota Children’s Museum will host its first-ever 21+ playdate Thursday. Billed as ‘Adults@Play: 21+ Museum Takeover,’ it’s a chance for grown-ups to check out the recently renovated and expanded museum. Since no children are allowed at this event, adults won’t need to push any kids out of the way (kidding) in order to try out the new exhibits, including ‘The Scramble’, a four-story vertical adventure with climbing towers, a spiral slide and a netted catwalk suspended more than 40 feet high (socks required).”
Comments (5)
Adults Only
The Minnesota Zoo also holds "Adults Only" events periodically which have been very popular. Hopefully the "Adults Only" night at the Children's Museum will follow this model and will take place on more than just this single night.
The benefits of the GOP/Trump tax plan
I'm happy to see an outline of the GOP/Trump tax plan has been released. I'm pleased with it. My estate will not be subject to tax when I die and I will no longer face the possibility of paying the alternative minimum tax. Granted, I'm currently at no risk of either but you never know, right? I mean, many people, some of the best people, say that these are bad things.
I'm also fortunate enough not to have to itemize my deductions any more, so the fact that the standard deduction has been doubled is a big deal, even if more than half of the increase is offset by the elimination of the personal exemption. Since I don't itemize, the elimination of the deduction for state and local taxes (income and property) won't affect me, either. Good thing, too. If I had itemized, that loss would have more than offset any tax savings I see from the net increase in the standard deduction. It looks like they may also plan to drop the extra deduction for seniors but, hey, you can't have everything.
It looks like I'll also benefit from the elimination of some of the tax brackets, because it's easier to multiply by 25% than 18%.
All in all, it seems a sound package. Doesn't it?
Estate Tax
Benefits the wealthy...especially Trump himself.
Estate tax
I am not advocating for or against the elimination of the estate tax, however, a fact that is overlooked is that the value of life insurance you own at your death is included when calculating your estate for estate tax purposes. So, it is more than just what people generally consider to be their assets.
Estate Tax
To your children or beneficiary that is not your spouse, yes. Let's be honest, people with estates over the limit, which I think is $5 million for an individual, have this locked up in a trust.
This only benefits the rich. I'm sure Trump will benefit greatly.