State commerce department: Enbridge hasn't established need for new northern Minnesota pipeline
The AP reports, “Enbridge Energy has failed to establish the need for its proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota and it might be better to just shut down the existing line, the Minnesota Department of Commerce said Monday. In filings with the state Public Utilities Commission on Monday, the agency said refineries in Minnesota and the upper Midwest already have sufficient supplies of crude oil and little capacity for processing more of it.”
It’s official. Says Rachel Stassen-Berger for the PiPress, “Minnesota and other states on Monday filed suit against the federal government, claiming the proposed end of the DACA program that offered protection for childhood immigrants violated the Constitution and federal law. ‘The lawsuit alleges that the federal government's rescission of DACA violates the promises made to these young people — 97 percent of whom are in school or in the workforce — who have relied on the law to make important decisions about their lives,’ Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said in a statement. The suit is being brought by officials in Minnesota, California, Maine, and Maryland.”
But the AG won’t be suing Mayo. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports, “Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said she will not intervene legally in a controversial Mayo Clinic decision to close some services at its Albert Lea campus. In a letter to Freeborn County Attorney David Walker, Swanson wrote that her office could not ‘file a lawsuit simply because a corporation that is abiding by the law undertakes an unpopular action.’"
Well, that didn’t take long. Says the PiPress’ Mary Divine: “Vandals recently made their mark on the new St. Croix River bridge, and bridge enthusiast Ray Erwin isn’t happy. Erwin, who has crossed the bridge on his motorized scooter more than 40 times since it opened Aug. 2, is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits. … Officials believe the graffiti was spray-painted on the observation deck on the first pier in the water on the Minnesota side late Thursday night.”
Says Paul Walsh in the Strib, “The unlicensed driver who fatally hit a Wayzata police officer on a highway late last week was under the influence of drugs and using her cellphone in the moments leading up to the crash, according to charges filed Monday. Beth I. Freeman, 54, of Mound, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of officer William Mathews, who was removing debris from the eastbound side of Hwy. 12 Friday afternoon when he was run over.”
As Lil Wayne once noted, Sorry 4 the Wait. PiPress’ David Montgomery writes: “The ‘utter failure of a rollout’ began in July. On Monday came the apologies. ‘As the Commissioner of Public Safety I apologize to you and to the people of Minnesota and to our stakeholders and business partners,’ said Commissioner Mona Dohman, who oversees the state’s vehicle registrations, drivers licenses and other related areas. … Dohman was apologizing for the trouble-ridden debut of the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, a $90 million computer system for managing vehicle licenses and registrations.”
It's all part of the plan. Kavita Kumar of the Strib writes, “Best Buy is closing two stores in the Twin Cities — one in Blaine and one in Inver Grove Heights. The Richfield-based retailer will not renew leases on those stores; the closing date is Oct. 28. Store employees were told Sunday. ‘Nearly all our stores are profitable and closing them is not a part of our strategy,’ said Jeff Shelman, a Best Buy spokesman."
So no frowning today, ok? The latest dubious list says that we’re the happiest. Barry Amundson of the Forum News Service reports: “Minnesota is the happiest state in the U.S., according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub. The criteria used to make the joyous announcement were lowest share of adult depression, highest adequate sleep rate, highest sports participation rate, lowest suicide rate, fewest work hours, lowest long-term jobless rate, highest income growth, highest volunteer rate, lowest divorce rate and safest place to be.” Dead last? West Virginia.
