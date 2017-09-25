Target plans to raise wages to $15 per hour by 2022
Target raises wages. The Star Tribune’s Jackie Crosby reports: “With a tightening labor market and a holiday hiring spree underway, Target Corp. said this morning that it will raise the minimum wage of all hourly workers to $11 starting in October. … It will bump the rate to $15 an hour by the end of 2020. … Executives at the Minneapolis-based retailer declined to say how many of its 323,000 hourly employees at stores and distribution centers might get a raise. The new policy also will apply to 100,000 seasonal workers it is hiring for the upcoming holiday shopping season.”
Rename Coffman? The Minnesota Daily’s Max Chao reports: “The University of Minnesota student body president recently voiced support for changing the name of Coffman Memorial Union. … After a new campus exhibit drew attention to racial segregation in the University’s history, Student Body President Trish Palermo called for the renaming of the campus staple through Facebook and Twitter earlier this month.”
Wolves at the door. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “The DNR said its annual survey showed an estimated 2,856 wolves spread among 500 packs, up from 2,278 wolves in the 2015-2016 survey. … Wolf numbers had remained flat for several years before this year's jump, … DNR officials said the wolf numbers are up because there are more deer in northern Minnesota for them to eat. Higher deer densities allow for more wolves, biologist said. Deer numbers in the wolf range are up about 22 percent over last year. … But wolf numbers also have recovered after two years of not being hunted or trapped. Minnesota held hunting and trapping seasons in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before a federal judge in December 2014 ended state wolf management and declared the animals again protected.”
Cool report about traditional wild rice harvesting. MPR’s Dan Kraker writes: “On the shore of Deadfish Lake on the reservation of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa earlier this month, Ed Jaakola and Jerrad Ojibway scooped handfuls of wild rice from the bottom of their canoe into big plastic bags. … The rice was tough to harvest because of the wind, Jaakola said. Still, he estimated they had gathered 80 pounds, enough to cover the bottom of their canoe. It's a tradition the 58-year-old has carried on for as long as he can remember. … ‘Probably 45 years for me,’ he said.”
In other news…
Another closure notice: “Westbound I-94 at Lowry Tunnel to close overnight 3 times this week” [MPR]
Sorta: “Liam Gallagher drags Har Mar Superstar into never-ending Oasis bro feud” [City Pages]
Really decks him: “Goldy runs over youth football player during Vikings mascot game” [Star Tribune]
Yikes: “Uber, Lyft passengers in Minneapolis report rash of groping incidents by driver” [City Pages]
