U.S. Bank Stadium security contractor fired
OMG SMG. KSTP reports: “The security company hired to protect U.S. Bank Stadium has been fired, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. … SMG, the company in charge of overseeing the facility, terminated its contract Monday with Chicago-based Monterrey Security Company, based on findings from an investigation which showed the security company improperly classified employees.”
A real shocker. The New York Times’ Michael Wines reports: “Nearly 17,000 registered Wisconsin voters — potentially more — were kept from the polls in November by the state’s strict voter ID law, according to a new survey of nonvoters by two University of Wisconsin political scientists. … In Wisconsin and elsewhere, Republicans have argued that an ID requirement is necessary to combat an epidemic of fraudulent voting, although studies have repeatedly shown that illegal voting is exceedingly rare. Privately, some Republicans have allowed that the laws’ main intent is to keep people who often vote Democratic — the poor, the young and minorities — from going to the polls. ”
Who wood do such a thing? The Pioneer Press’s Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A man damaged trees in a St. Paul park, snapping them in half and causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to police. … Witnesses called police to Eastside Heritage Park at 3 p.m. Wednesday and officers found that 10 balsam poplar trees along the park’s walking path near Phalen Boulevard were broken in half. One accolade elm tree in the median on Phalen Boulevard also was damaged, according to Brad Meyer, St. Paul Parks and Recreation spokesman.”
Not good. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Nick Williams reports: “Polaris Industries says it's cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the government agency's investigation into possible faulty seat belts in Slingshot models. … The investigation stems from a 2016 crash involving a Michigan driver of a Slingshot who was partly ejected from the vehicle and killed, despite being buckled in. Bloomberg has more on the investigation, which will cover 4,779 Slingshots from the 2015 model year.”
In other news…
Hope you didn’t have any weekend plans: “Stretch of Interstate 35W to Close During Busy Weekend in Twin Cities” [KSTP]
A sad anniversary: “A Minneapolis cop was executed 25 years ago” [MPR]
Nice: “Lindsay Whalen Purchases Tickets for Local Youth to Attend Game 2 of the 2017 WNBA Finals presented by Verizon” [WNBA]
Changes: “In Uptown Minneapolis, Country Bar will close, be replaced by a Blue Door Pub” [City Pages]
Empire indeed: “Trivial Pursuits: How Trivia Mafia Turned a Once-a-Week Quiz Night Into a Mini Bar-Game Empire” [The Growler]
