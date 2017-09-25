In wake of Trump comments, Vikings, Lynx players link arms during anthems
Local athletes respond to Trump. At MPR, Tim Nelson reports: “The Minnesota Vikings locked arms together in a show of solidarity during the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. And hours later, Minnesota Lynx players did the same as their WNBA championship game got underway at Williams Arena. Sunday morning's demonstrations began when about two dozen NFL players with the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars knelt on a field in London. And when game time came for the Vikings, the team's players, staff and owners stood on the sideline together. They were locked arm-in-arm during the national anthem, sung a capella by the Minnesota-based singing group Home Free. None of the Vikings players took a knee … .”
On a considerably more opaque issue, the Strib editorializes: “[The Equifax hack] is only the latest cybersecurity breach that put at risk information that could jeopardize the finances of victims for years to come. With every such episode, Americans are reminded anew of how little control they have over their most sensitive information. It is a disgrace that Congress has taken so little action to protect the privacy of personal credit data. … Credit companies will push back hard on [Al] Franken’s proposals, but consumers should demand an end to companies profiteering off their private information. Individual consent should become the new standard for accessing personal financial data.”
Chinese hoax watch. Erin Adler of the Strib writes, “The Twin Cities saw a streak of summer-like temperatures between Friday and Sunday, [Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service] said, when the mercury hit 90 degrees three days in a row. It was the latest that such a streak has ever happened, she said, beating a previous record for a three-day streak set in 1891. That streak occurred from Sept. 21 through Sept. 23.”
Christopher Magan of the PiPress writes, “The former leader of an Inver Grove Heights charter school claims religious discrimination and violations of Minnesota’s whistleblower protections led to his ouster in June. Dan Hurley filed a lawsuit last week in Dakota County District Court that alleges leaders of Discovery Charter School fired him after he voiced concern the school could be violating the constitutional separation between church and state and questioned a maintenance contract. Hurley also claims his Catholic faith played a role in his firing.”
In the Strib, Paul Walsh reports, “A pickup truck driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol remained jailed Sunday after he crashed into the back of an Amish buggy in northwestern Minnesota after dark and killed a woman and injured her brother, authorities said. … Cars and buggies have collided at least 65 times on U.S. roads in 2017, according to the website Mission to Amish People, and at least five people have died as a result. Wisconsin has logged three car-buggy crashes so far in 2017 while Minnesota has had two, according to the website.”
Moving forward. For MPR, Peter Cox reports: “A Stearns County judge has ruled that media groups can make their case for access to the investigative file in the Jacob Wetterling case. Jerry and Patty Wetterling sued to block Stearns County from releasing about 200 of the thousands of pages of investigative documents. The Wetterlings say the file contains personal information about their marriage and family. Attorneys for media organizations and public information watchdog groups say the request from the Wetterlings puts their claim to privacy in front of a state law that protects public access to government data.”
Comments (4)
I find the anthem protests disgusting...
I find the anthem protests disgusting. As a veteran I pledged my life for that anthem and flag so that these overpaid entertainment caricatures can run around on a field making their millions and crying about equality. A lot of Armed Forces personnel laid down their lives to give them that 1st amendment privilege.
Hats off to Pittsburg Steeler & West Point Graduate Alejandro Villenueva...He came out and paid respect despite what the team did. He is a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan..
Easiest way to handle this issue is to not watch NFL. I can find something else to do on Sundays.
Hunt, fish, read a book or help out at a soup kitchen....hit the networks and NFL in their pocketbook and you will get their attention.
Sad time in this country when disrespecting the flag at sporting events is popular...
Greg Price
Sad
I find it sad that people have so little understanding of this issue that they think its disrespecting the flag. These players are far bigger patriots than the confederate-flag supporting, white supremecist apologist president. Maybe go educate yourself. Or don't watch football. Whatever.
As a Veteran
As veteran I pledged my life for freedom and the idea that all men are created equal. When my country doesn't live up to those standards then I support the protesters.
fighting for what
Yes, you pledged your life for the anthem and the flag. But the Vietnam vets I just spent my 50th high school class reunion with last weekend will tell you they also pledged their lives for what the anthem and flag represent, and one of the things they represent is free speech. If players were running around burning the flag, then I too would consider that disrespectful. But to quietly take a knee recognizes both the flag and the anthem as symbols of our country, but also recognizes that our country has a LOT to work on before it is respectful of all its citizens.