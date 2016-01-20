Allstate accuses Ameriprise of stealing client information
Dastardly if true. The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt reports: “Ameriprise Financial has signed up more than 2,000 financial advisers since 2011, and the Minneapolis-based company routinely brags about its ability to lure experienced salespeople in its quarterly earnings statements. … Allstate Insurance, in a federal lawsuit, claims those recruitment efforts go way beyond the normal poaching that takes place in the business world. The Illinois insurance giant claims Ameriprise is ‘actively encouraging and incentivizing’ Allstate agents to ‘steal’ confidential client information before they leave … .”
Update on the mailer attacking Melvin Carter in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press reports: “The political action committee behind the controversial mailer in the St. Paul mayoral race announced Friday morning it was ceasing activities. … The announcement came as backlash continued to mount against Building a Better St. Paul for the mailer. One of the group’s biggest backers, the Teamsters union, announced it was pulling out of the organization earlier Friday. And the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce denounced the campaign literature and said it would stop donating to the group and will review its own processes.”
Gosh, what a bunch of weirdos. MPR reports: “Minnesotans are serious about working — until they turn 60. … The state is a national leader in labor force participation for workers 59 years old and younger, according to a new analysis from the APM Research Lab. … Early retirement is prevalent in Minnesota, likely because the state's older adults tend to be more economically secure than those in other places.”
Oh, good. KSTP’s Joe Augustine and Eric Chaloux report: “Gun owners in Minnesota denied permits to carry firearms in public because of a history of violent behavior – including domestic abuse, assaultive and suicidal behavior – are able to obtain them anyway by appealing to judges in a secretive court process. … More than 350 gun owners have obtained permits to carry since 2010 after initially being denied by a county sheriff, according to records from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). … A KSTP investigation found four of every five permit denials were successfully appealed to a judge or sheriff last year.”
In other news…
Seems perfectly reasonable: “Man locked in Kwik Trip beer cooler stays and drinks” [Appleton Post-Crescent]
Classy: “Rodgers Says Barr Gave Him The Finger After Bone-Breaking Hit” [WCCO]
Rockin: “Music News: Southwest Airlines adds live concerts to in-flight amenities” [The Current]
Sounds cool: “Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to curate ten days of free concerts for 2018 Super Bowl” [The Current]
In the name of the sun: “Nuns bring another solar array to Mankato” [Mankato Free Press]
Sad news… “Mikee — St. Paul’s clothes-shopping, kitten-loving, lake-walking monkey — dies at 19” [Pioneer Press]
