Bump stocks already banned in Minnesota, maybe
Turns out it’s complicated. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “‘Bump stocks’ — the devices found in the Las Vegas gunman's hotel room that enable semi-automatic rifles to fire much faster — have become the latest flashpoint in the national gun control debate. … Some members of Congress and are now calling for bans on bump stocks. The leader of the National Rifle Association wants more regulations on them. … But years ago, Minnesota lawmakers tried banning modifications allowing firearms to shoot faster — to no apparent effect. And some gun-control advocates say banning bump stocks wouldn't even matter.”
Suddenly, the debate venue was surrounded by all the dogs in the neighborhood. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “We've found the worst reason for opposing the Southwest Light Rail Transit line. … Forget ‘The route should be changed!’ and ‘Roads and bridges first!’ and ‘What's with this giant cement wall?’ and even ‘But my taxes!’ … Bob Ivers tops them all. The light rail line must be stopped because it will bring ‘trash’ and ‘riff-raff’ from the cities of Minneapolis, Detroit, and Chicago to Hopkins. And once they're there, they will shoot and kill the city's (white) sons and daughters. … Ivers is running for mayor of Hopkins…”
Stanek details ICE collaboration. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “Minneapolis is explicit — police do not ask about immigration status. … The city wants undocumented immigrants to call for help when they're in trouble and help police with investigations without fear of being fed to Immigration officials. Yet that ‘separation ordinance’ ends at the doors of the Hennepin County Jail. … After years of prodding from officials ranging from city council members to U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek finally laid out in writing what happens to undocumented immigrants in his jail. … In a letter from September 21, the sheriff described that at the point of booking -- before an arrestee is convicted of a crime -- inmates are asked their place of birth and fingerprinted. The prints are sent to ICE.”
There’s probably some downside to this. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Many people who've spent much time around the Great Lakes take for granted that Lake Superior is the largest, coldest and clearest of the lakes. … Not anymore. … While Lake Superior has not gotten any dirtier, lakes Huron and Michigan have gotten significantly clearer in the past 20 years or so, a study published earlier this year in the Journal of Great Lakes Research found.”
In other news…
Finally weighing in: “Brainerd airport commission takes stand against kneeling during national anthem” [Fargo Forum]
Sports Illustrated wanted to find out: “What makes Cleveland, Minn., so different?” [MPR]
Speaking of sports: “Ex-professional football player sentenced for insurance fraud in west-central Minnesota” [Fargo Forum]
Macalester grad: “What Makes Austin Rogers a Jeopardy! Winner?” [Jeopardy]
Another reminder for you: “Weekend traffic: One more I-35W closure and shut downs on the Blue and Green lines” [Star Tribune]
