Cops involved in domestic assault incidents rarely face sanctions in Minnesota
In the second part of the Star Tribune's series, “Shielded by the Badge,” Jennifer Bjorhus and Mary Jo Webster write, “A Star Tribune review of court documents and state licensing records found more than 500 sworn officers convicted of crimes since 1995. Nearly one in 10 of those convictions stemmed from a domestic altercation — at least 50 officers with crimes ranging from property damage to domestic assault. Just four of them lost their state law enforcement licenses. One officer disconnected his ex-wife’s frantic 911 calls, declaring ‘I am 911.’ Another put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck in a fight …. Both kept their licenses and badges.”
St.Peter has seen enough. Says Tim Krohn in the Mankato Free Press, “St. Peter will begin closing out its investments with Wells Fargo following the bank's scandals over opening millions of accounts for customers without their knowledge. ‘It's been something discussed by the council in excess of six months. It came up at a goal-setting meeting,’ said City Administrator Todd Prafke. The city has about $600,000 in investments with Wells Fargo. ‘Some of those are in short-term maturities and some are longer term.’ Prafke said that as the investments come due the city will close the accounts and invest the money elsewhere.”
Even though coal will make us great again, the Strib's Neal St. Anthony says: “Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, an advocacy group that ranges from small green-energy outfits to the gigantic likes of Cargill and Cummins Power, said in September that Minnesota’s clean-energy jobs grew 5.3 percent in 2016 to 57,351 jobs. That compares with all-industry growth of 1.4 percent and 4.2 percent for professional and business services, the fastest-growing of the 11 major industrial sectors tracked by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.”
No. 1? Says Bill Salisbury for the PiPress, “As debates churn across the nation over displaying controversial public monuments, Minnesota state officials are seeking funds to repair and maintain all 23 statues and memorials scattered around the state Capitol grounds. The Department of Administration is requesting $3.2 million in its 2018 bonding proposal to repair, stabilize and refinish the monuments. It’s the No. 1 priority on the agency’s public-works list.”
Dreamer help. The AP picks up on a Minnesota Daily story. “A new advisory committee at the University of Minnesota aims to help international students who are uncertain of their futures after the federal program they were involved in to gain citizenship was suspended. Minnesota Daily reports the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program allowed international students to serve in the military for four to six years in order to become U.S. citizens. The program was suspended in June 2016 over security concerns.”
Related. A Strib editorial says, “John Keller, director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said the [latest Trump] travel ban will wind up hurting the U.S. in addition to those denied entry. Applicants include students from wealthy families, tourists and skilled workers sought by U.S. companies. ‘The vast majority of those who already have visas are the cream of the crop from those foreign countries,’ Keller said. “They are generally educated and come from wealth — the type businesses here wish we could get more of. We’re hurting ourselves by not letting them in or kicking them out because their visas can’t be renewed.”
Dan Kraker, in an MPR story from late last week, says, “A new study offers an explanation to the mystery of why pharmaceuticals and other chemicals are found in remote Minnesota lakes, far from developed land that would create contaminated runoff. ‘These chemicals such as antibiotics, and anti-corrosives and endocrine active chemicals were being found in lakes where we might not expect them because there was no surrounding development,’ said Mark Ferrey, a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency scientist who, in search of an answer, collected snow, rain and air samples at three locations in the Twin Cities and had them tested for 126 chemicals. Ferrey found 17, including DEET, cocaine, antibiotics, an anti-corrosion chemical, an x-ray contrast chemical and the pain reliever naproxen.”
In case you were wondering … it was bad. Says Lynn Underwood in the Strib, “So how was traffic Sunday, when big-draw events included the Twin Cities Marathon, a Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium and a home game for the Twins? Morning traffic was slow and occasionally at a standstill on alternate routes heading north toward Minneapolis. One motorist said that about 10:45 a.m. the backup on the right side of Hwy. 100 northbound stretched 3 to 4 miles south of Interstate 394 where it heads toward downtown. Another reported northbound Penn also was very congested south of Minnetonka Boulevard and I-394.”
Also not great: Chris Tomasson of the PiPress reports, “Rookie running back Dalvin Cook had represented a fresh start for the Vikings since last year’s injury-crippled season. Now, though, Cook is hurt. Cook went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 14-7 loss to Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings fear he has a season-ending torn left ACL.”
But there's always the Lynx. George Alfano writes for the PiPress: “Forget about the history of the previous three games, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Sunday night after her team’s 80-69 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. For that matter, forget about the fact that Minnesota has won each WNBA championship in years ending in odd numbers during the current decade. None of that mattered before Game 4. … The Lynx tied the series at two games apiece. The fifth and deciding game will be played at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena as the Lynx will try to win their fourth championship in seven years.”
