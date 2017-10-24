Democrats weighing strategy for challenge to Paulsen
MPR with a look at Democratic politics in CD3. Brian Bakst writes: “John and Susan Prin are the kind of voters Democrats will need to win over next year if they are to break a 29-election losing streak in Minnesota's suburban 3rd Congressional District. … The Eden Prairie couple has cast past votes for Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen. The self-declared independents say they appreciated his work on policy related to pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that claimed their daughter this year at age 42. … ‘He fought for her health care,’ Susan Prin said. ‘But I'm seeing a different Erik Paulsen now, and that's really sad.’ ”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the U over the weekend. The Minnesota Daily’s Michael Achterling reports: “A University of Minnesota event held to honor Paul Wellstone on Sunday featured remarks from two congressional leaders. … U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., spoke at the University about the late Sen. Paul Wellstone and the current state of the Democratic Party. … The event, titled ‘The Democratic Party at a Crossroads: The Wellstone Way and Economic Populism,’ marked the 15-year anniversary of the plane crash that killed Wellstone, his wife Sheila, his daughter Marcia and three others. The event focused on Wellstone’s unique approach to politics, with speakers suggesting the current Democratic Party could use some of the ‘Wellstone way’ in today’s political climate. … ‘It is a gift to spend time around people who knew Paul Wellstone so very well, and who worked with him and were inspired by him,’ Warren said. ‘It means that all of us get a chance to feel his energy again.’”
Minnesota media moguls on the make. Poynter’s Rick Edmonds and October report: “As family owners of newspapers are deciding in waves to exit the difficult industry, many of them are finding a new and eager suitor — the secretive Adams Publishing Group. … Barely three years old, Minneapolis-based Adams has assembled a group of more than 100 small dailies, weeklies and shoppers in at least 15 separate transactions. In contrast to other big consolidators, they often leave existing management in place, do not impose cookie-cutter content templates, and do not start by stripping down newsrooms of editors and reporters.”
Perhaps this new strategy will help them hit their sales … goals. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “After a disappointing season last year, Target is changing up its holiday playbook. … It is streamlining its number of promotions, sprinkling hundreds of new giftable items throughout stores and expanding its marketing efforts to go beyond its focus on families. … Target's bevy of promotions and up-and-down prices confused shoppers last year, Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer said at a media briefing. So this year, it is simplifying the approach to have fewer sales that it hopes will have a bigger impact.”
Sigh: “Sun Country sets new bag fees; highest are aimed at carry-on” [Star Tribune]
R.I.P.: “Minneapolis pro wrestler, WWII vet Stan Kowalski dies” [KARE]
Believe it when we see it: “Minneapolis-St. Paul weather: A chill, possibly snow on the way” [Pioneer Press]
This kind of makes sense: “Hwy. 110 in Dakota County to get a new name — and it’s a familiar one” [Pioneer Press]
Did you get that new Replacements album? “The Replacements hit number one on the Billboard vinyl chart with ‘Live at Maxwell’s’” [The Current]
Run against Paulsen's record.
Paulsen was one of three Minnesota Republican congressmen who provided the margin of victory for the House repeal vote that would have taken health insurance away from 20+ million Americans, greatly increased rates for those over age 50 but short of Medicare and slash Medicaid payment for frail seniors' nursing home care to pay for tax cuts for the rich. Thank John McCain for blocking its passage in the Senate.
As much as Paulsen may pretend to be an independent voice, he is a dependable vote for whatever Trump's crazy ideas are being promoted. He also avoids the accountability of open town halls, preferring events with those who finance him. Paulsen - bought and paid for?