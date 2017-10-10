Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree assault
Guilty. Says Brandt Williams for MPR, “A jury on Monday found a former Minneapolis police officer guilty of a felony for kicking a man in the face during a domestic violence call. Christopher Reiter was found guilty of third-degree assault for severely injuring a domestic assault suspect in May 2016 while the suspect was on his hands and knees, causing a brain injury. … Reiter said the kick … was justified because he believed Osman was extremely violent and armed with a knife. However, Reiter apparently did not warn any of the officers who were near Osman that he could be armed.”
Stribber Brandon Stahl writes, “In his closing argument, prosecutor Daniel Allard told the jury there was a conspiracy to protect Reiter that involved the defendant, another MPD officer and a victim of domestic assault. Each of them testified that Reiter believed Osman had a knife. ‘It's a coverup. Sad as it is,’ Allard said. ‘But there's no other conclusion here.’"
Juuuust a little short. In the Strib, Beena Raghavendran reports, “Minneapolis Public Schools is facing a $33 million deficit for next school year, officials say, another blow for a district that has grappled with back-to-back multimillion-dollar shortfalls. … District officials will embark on more cuts, but unlike last school year's trims, these will be larger-scale.”
A consequence of regulatory differences, they say. The AP’s Steve Karnowski says, “Xcel Energy has proposed splitting its utility operations in North Dakota and Minnesota, telling regulators that widening policy differences between the two states over clean energy have caused stresses that might best be resolved through a breakup. But a consultant for the North Dakota Public Service Commission is arguing against the separation, saying there would be ‘no long-term benefits’ for North Dakota, only a ‘substantial likelihood’ of higher costs for customers.”
Paul will return. The AP story says, “The Minnesota Twins are bringing back Paul Molitor as manager after he led a historic turnaround.The Twins announced Monday that Molitor is getting a new three-year deal that keeps him under contract through 2020. … with Molitor among the front-runners for AL manager of the year, the two sides reached agreement on a new deal less than a week after the season ended.” Does he get a seven-figure bonus if the Twins win a game in New York over those three years?
Just because that water looks clean. Says Dan Kraker at MPR, “For years scientists have known that nitrogen and phosphorous runoff from fertilizer applied to farm fields and lawns can fuel the growth of algae in lakes. Often it can lead to toxic blooms the color of pea soup. But in a study of 139 lakes in Iowa over a 13-year period, researchers from the University of Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota Sea Grant found that when lakes reach extremely high nutrient concentrations, the water is shockingly clear.”
In the PiPress, Sarah Horner reports, “The family of a stillborn baby discarded in Regions Hospital’s dirty laundry after staff promised to cremate the remains is suing the medical institution. The mother of the child, Esmeralda Hernandez, filed a lawsuit against the St. Paul hospital in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month along with several of her family members. The civil suit accuses Regions of reckless interference with a dead body. … In a statement released Monday afternoon, Regions Hospital apologized for what happened back in 2013.”
Now you know. Reports the PiPress’ Mara H. Gottfried: “The head of the union representing rank-and-file St. Paul firefighters has filed a workplace conduct complaint against Fire Chief Tim Butler, saying he used a derogatory term in an email to a firefighter last week. … The phrase that firefighters are upset about — “blue falcon” — appeared in the subject line of an email that Butler sent to Fire Equipment Operator David Alfred. According to various websites, the term is a military euphemism that stands for ‘buddy (expletive)’.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
39 comments
-
37 comments
-
24 comments
-
20 comments
Comments (1)
Blue Falcon
For those who, like me, were unfamiliar with the term:
blue falcon (plural blue falcons) (US, military, euphemistic) buddy XXXXXX, a supposed comrade whose actions harm his friends, often for his own benefit.