Hodges lost confidence in Harteau months before Damond shooting
How things went down. Adam Belz at the Star Tribune interviewed Mayor Betsy Hodges and former Chief Janeé Harteau, providing details on the chief's resignation following the killing of Justine Damond: "A federal report spotlighted 'strain' in the mayor and chief’s relationship after the shooting of Jamar Clark, and Hodges — who said Tuesday Harteau was “lionhearted” in working to reform the police department — lost confidence in the former chief gradually. The 'culminating event' was in April, the mayor said, when Harteau appointed Lt. John Delmonico, a controversial former police union president, to lead north Minneapolis’ Fourth Precinct. Hodges rescinded the appointment in a high-profile blowup."
More than thoughts and prayers. Brady Slater at the Duluth News Tribune reports on Iron Range Rep. Rick Nolan's call for a gun violence debate in Congress: "Nolan called for strengthening background checks and placing mental health restrictions on buying firearms. But more than that, he pressed for debate and said Majority Leader and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., 'won’t allow the House of Representatives to consider any ideas on how to deal with gun violence in America.'"
Reviewing 10 years of fighting homelessness. Mike Kaszuba at Public Record Media does a deep dive into the progress of Heading Home Hennepin, a 10-year plan launched by 70 community leaders in March 2006: "The documents, which cataloged numerous initiatives, show that public and private sector officials were often overwhelmed by the enormity of the problem, and wrestled with data that at times left them without an accurate way to count the number of homeless… Records reviewed by PRM show that while progress was made, the original goal of ending homelessness remained well out of reach."
Ugly. Alyssa Zaczek at the St. Cloud Times has a disturbing piece on anti-Semitic graffiti at a junior high school: "Administrators discovered graffiti on the east side of the school building that included a swastika and the word 'soon.'… The swastika was discovered on Friday, Sept. 29, a date which also marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism."
Off-field antics. Martin Moylan at MPR News is tracking forthcoming regulations by Minneapolis and St. Paul regarding Airbnb rentals during the Super Bowl: "After years of discussion, St. Paul and Minneapolis are poised to enact regulations this month to govern Airbnb and other short-term rentals… Short-term rentals have been going on for years in St. Paul. Some 13,000 visitors paid for lodging last year alone — illegally. So far, the city hasn't enforced ordinances barring short-term rentals in homes. Complaints have been few, if any, and there's no worrisome shift of rentals from long-term to short-term."
In other news:
Including three Graywolf Press authors: "2017 National Book Award finalists revealed" [CBS News]
Joining forces: "Mayo, Oxford form transatlantic partnership" [Rochester Post-Bulletin]
Don't place your mug too close to the edge of the table: "Finally Minneapolis Is Getting a Cat Café" [Eater Twin Cities]
A little good news: "MN native shot in Las Vegas improving" [KARE 11]
Kudos: "Seward Named Among Greatest Neighborhoods in U.S." [WCCO-TV]
Feel-good story of the day: "88-year-old Fargo foster mom has taken in over 300 kids." [Inforum]
I should hope so: "Man sentenced for Grove City rampage involving a beer bottle and an ax" [West Central Tribune]
Our spirit animal: "Let's all be more like this Minneapolis man sipping whiskey on an empty 35W" [City Pages]
Most Commented