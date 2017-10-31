Lawsuits put on hold in Twin City Fan Cos. dispute
The sh*t has not hit the Fan. Cos. Yet. The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt reports: “After a bruising battle for control of one of the Twin Cities’ largest family-owned businesses, the former chief executive of Twin City Fan Cos. has reached a truce with his son and other family members. … Several ongoing lawsuits were put on hold this month after family members agreed to a term sheet resolving all claims, according to an order filed by Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson. The cases have been suspended for a year to give family members time to finalize an agreement, Peterson ruled.”
Do-over. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “The Metropolitan Council on Monday restarted its process for picking a main contractor for the Southwest Corridor light rail project. … The regional planning agency has opened the bidding for the civil construction contract on the proposed 14.5 mile line between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. … The Met Council wants contractors to submit proposals by Jan. 9. … It's the second attempt to select a firm.”
Man’s best friend is mussels’ worst enemy. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Shannon Geisen reports: “Scientists say a dog's sense of smell is anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 times more acute than ours. … So it should come as no surprise that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has four zebra mussel-sniffing dogs. … In late October, Nicole Kovar, a DNR invasive species specialist, brought a dog-sniffing team to work on Garfield, Benedict and Leech lakes near Walker and Laporte in north-central Minnesota.”
Syrian refugee benefit in a couple of weeks. The Star Tribune’s Terry Blain reports: “It's been more than two years since photos of Alan Kurdi flashed around the world. The 3-year-old Syrian refugee lay drowned on a Mediterranean beach. … The images lodged indelibly in the mind of Tony Ross, principal cellist at the Minnesota Orchestra. He called it ‘a stunning, awakening moment.’ … Shortly after, Ross helped organize a benefit concert for Syrian refugees featuring fellow members of the Minnesota Orchestra.”
In other news…
Minnesotan on the news: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Paul Manafort, Russia ‘truth hunt,’ Honest Ads Act” [CBS News]
Can’t imagine why he’d run away: “Missing: Dork the Emu” [KARE]
Too hot: “Arctic Cat ROVs recalled” [Consumer Affairs]
Nice: “Joel Hodgson and Louie Anderson team up to save Parkway Theater owner's life” [City Pages]
Actually kind of surprised Spam hasn’t become an ironic hipster fixation … yet: “Hormel buys 'millennial-focused' meat brand Columbus for $850 million” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
