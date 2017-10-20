Legislative leaders ask Ramsey County judge to restore their budget
Please, please give us some money. In the Strib, Erin Gulden writes, “Legislative leaders have asked a Ramsey County judge to order the state to restore their budget, which remains tangled up in a months-long legal battle with Gov. Mark Dayton. Arguments filed Wednesday by the Legislature’s attorney say Judge John Guthmann should enforce the ruling he made in July: that Dayton’s veto of legislative funding was unconstitutional, and that he could not block the budgets for the state House and Senate. Guthmann’s orders have been on hold because the governor appealed the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which … has not issued a final word in the matter.”
Today in apologies: Also in the Strib, Andy Mannix reports: “The St. Paul Police Federation’s president apologized Wednesday for an open letter issued to mayoral candidate Melvin Carter raising questions about the theft of two guns from his home, but denied that the act was racially motivated. The statement from Dave Titus came after outcry over the letter, which outgoing Mayor Chris Coleman condemned Wednesday.”
Also in protecting and serving, Jamie Delage of the PiPress says, “Fifteen months after a St. Anthony police officer shot and killed a black motorist in their city, the Falcon Heights City Council voted Wednesday night to enter into a contract with Ramsey County to provide police services beginning Jan. 1. The city’s contract with St. Anthony, which had been policing Falcon Heights for more than 20 years, ends Dec. 31. … The new contract will cost Falcon Heights about $1 million a year, or $330,000 more than it was paying St. Anthony.”
Settled in St. Paul. Says MPR, “The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved regulations governing home-sharing services like Airbnb and VRBO. They'll take effect in about a month. Short-term rentals had been illegal within the city but thousands occurred every year, nevertheless.”
Canceled in St. Cloud. At MPR, Kristi Marohn reports: “Two public hearings on Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 pipeline scheduled for Thursday in St. Cloud have been canceled. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission says it canceled the hearings at the River's Edge Convention Center after city officials raised logistical and safety issues. Several other events are scheduled Thursday at the convention center. … Earlier this month, a hearing on the pipeline in Duluth was cut short by protesters chanting ‘shut it down.’”
A review of Bob at the X. Says Ross Raihala of the PiPress, “At 76, Dylan has changed, or at the very least seems to be enjoying himself more than ever. A crowd of about 9,000 basked in the glow of a grinning, free-wheeling Dylan delivering one of his most memorable Minnesota performances in ages. Perhaps his recent leap into the standards reinvigorated him. His last three albums — ‘Shadows in the Night’, ‘Fallen Angels’ and ‘Triplicate’ — are filled with nostalgic glimpses back into the pre-rock era. But Dylan didn’t approach it as some sort of Rod Stewart-style cash-in. He obviously truly loves singing these songs and, during the selections he aired Wednesday, he pulled a warmly engaging croon out of his infamous croak of a voice.”
We’re #2! FOX9 tells us, “Minnesota was voted the second most bicycle-friendly state, according to a recent ranking from the League of American Bicyclists. The state has been ranked in the top five since 2008. Washington was ranked number one and has held that spot since 2008. According to the report card, ‘MnDOT continues to do some excellent bicycle planning that enables state, regional and local collaboration that improves biking.’”
Prepare your dragons. Winter is coming. Says Paul Huttner at MPR, “Winter storm watches expanded in coverage today. The NWS Duluth office added most of northern Minnesota to the watch zone. Winter storm watches now run from eastern North Dakota through northern Minnesota. … The Euro and Canadian models still favor a more westward track, meaning more rain than snow for the Twin Cities. NOAA’s suite of models takes the eastern end of the forecast envelope. They suggest snow Friday ranging from a slushy coating to the potential for several inches of slop in the Twin Cities by Friday evening.”
I usually like to keep my impact speed under 80 mph. Ross Torgerson of the Duluth News Tribune says, “A Minnesota sheriff's deputy is lucky to be alive after the squad car he was driving collided with a deer Saturday morning, Oct. 21. Graphic pictures released by the Isanti County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page show what's left of the deputy's squad car, and it isn't much … .” He was going 114 mph. There's video.
