Lieutenant governor, human services commissioner discuss Minnesota public health insurance option
MinnesotaCare for all? MPR’s Cathy Wurzer reports: “Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper are in Duluth Monday for a town hall to discuss creating Minnesota's own ‘public option’ for health insurance. … The plan would allow anyone to buy coverage through MinnesotaCare, the state-run health insurance for low-income residents.”
Timely report on homelessness in the east metro.The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner writes: “In Ramsey County, there’s been a surge of homeless people calling motels home. For months. It’s just one drop in the flash flood of what front-line homeless advocates are calling a perfect storm. … Low vacancies. High rents. Fewer friendly landlords. Winter approaching and the Super Bowl encroaching. All of it’s culminated into a condition on the street that’s worse than they’ve seen in years.”
For-profit-school shakeup. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Strayer Education is tying up with Capella Education in a deal worth about $1.9 billion under an administration that looks much more favorably at non-profit schools that had come under a harsher spotlight in recent years. … The two schools, however, stood out from others mired in inquiries about students left with large debts and limited prospects. Strayer University and Capella University will continue to run as independent institutions with separate boards.”
We failed to Glean this last week, but it seems worthy of notice. City Pages’ Emily Cassel reports: “Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal released a 2018 travel guide with 10 ‘hot destinations for adventurous sophisticates, curious foodies, and deep-pocketed beach bums.’ (How very Wall Street Journal-y of them.) … But there among your Grenadas and Montenegros, nestled between a coastal Scottish town and an until-recently near-unreachable South American mountain region, there's one humble American city slotted at No. 4 in the world. … That's right: thanks to our 2017 James Beard Award finalists -- all 13 of them, thank you very much -- Minneapolis makes the list.”
In other news…
A Minnesotan who made a big impact: “American Indian Movement founder Dennis Banks dies at 80” [Star Tribune]
So, not a fan: “Dayton says GOP tax plan would cut deductions for 900,000 Minnesotans” [Star Tribune]
Demure headline does no justice to wild story: “Deer through car injures St. Peter man” [Mankato Free Press]
Big reduction in hours planned: “Northern Minnesota border crossings set to change hours of operation” [Inforum]
High school prank gone mildly wrong: “Renaming of Minneapolis' Southwest High School on Google Maps tragically misspelled” [City Pages]
Still wondering about this: “Strange thing: Where’d Dustin get the Minnesota hoodie?” [MPR]
The Current is getting in on the podcast game: “New podcast tells the story of Hüsker Dü” [MPR]
