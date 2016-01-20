Many Minnesota farm fields too wet to harvest
Heck of a way to make a living. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar reports: “Some farm fields west of the Twin Cities are so wet you can't even get a combine into the fields to harvest the crop. … Conditions have improved for John Schafer, who grows corn and soybeans and runs 80 head of Hereford cattle near Buffalo Lake. But you can see the ruts left when he had to take his machinery into the field to harvest silage to feed his cattle. His area received more than 6 inches of rain over a few days earlier this month.”
Interesting piece with really cool visuals about changing land-use patterns in the metro. The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper and (MinnPost alum) Alan Palazzolo report: “Cows used to trot past Tina Ott’s Woodbury backyard, on their way to and from pasture. … Then the neighboring Schilling farm was sold, transformed into a shopping area, senior apartments and the Harvest Commons housing development. Now she can see a Jerry’s Foods grocery store from her back window — and she’s OK with that. … ‘It’s progress,’ said Ott, a Realtor. ‘I just happen to be near it.’ … Cropland gives way to cul-de-sacs. Warehouses and factories become clusters of condos and commerce. Buildings are cleared for redevelopment. …New land use data, collected by the Metropolitan Council and analyzed by the Star Tribune, provides the first look at how the Twin Cities metro area has changed since the recession.”
Fishy move. The Forum News Service reports (via the Pioneer Press): “After 38 years in Walker, Minn., the International Eelpout Festival may be moving to Lake Bemidji in 2018. … According to the Oct. 17 agenda for the Beltrami County Commission meeting, an application has been made to the county requesting approval of a permit to hold the 2018 Eelpout Festival in Bemidji. … Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp and county Environmental Services Director Brent Rud are expected to address the board about the application and applicable ordinances.”
Like the plot of a TV show, but real. The Pioneer Press’ S. M. Chavey reports: “Ella Dorner was 15 years old when her parents introduced themselves to her. It wasn’t her first time meeting them. In fact, she’d spent her entire life living with them. But after falling and sustaining a traumatic brain injury, she had no idea who they were.”
In other news…
A city holds its breath: “Deadline Nears For HGTV Star To Renovate North Minneapolis Home” [WCCO]
Followup: “Burnsville teen died of natural causes, not alcohol, visiting NDSU, dad says” [Star Tribune]
