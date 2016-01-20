Minneapolis City Council candidates can see future without police
We’re sure the voters will take the time to understand all the nuances of their positions on this. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Seven City Council hopefuls say in a local voter guide that they can envision a future Minneapolis with no police. … Asked, ‘Do you believe that we could ever have a city without police?’ two incumbents and five serious challengers running for City Council answered ‘yes.’ … Those candidates, who responded to the question for a voter guide compiled by the nonprofit Voices for Racial Justice and published with Pollen Midwest and Rhymesayers Entertainment, said Wednesday they do not plan to eliminate the police department. Instead, several said, they were describing an ideal future in which inequality and racism are eliminated and government policy has solved many of the social problems now handled by police arresting and imprisoning people.”
New Minnesota ACLU chief. The AP reports (via WCCO): “The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be a champion for civil rights. … Longtime Twin Cities attorney John Gordon was named executive director of the organization’s Minnesota chapter Thursday. He told The Associated Press that defending the Constitution is more important than ever now, when cruelty, homophobia, racism and violence permeate people’s lives.”
Really brutal. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “Andrew Williams, 42, devotes much of his free time to running the Minneapolis Scanner Facebook page. To its more than 14,000 members, he's a constant source of apolitical alerts on police activity and shots fired across the city. … But on September 17, Williams became a victim of a violent assault himself just outside his home in Loring Park.”
Music for a good cause. The Current’s Jeyca Maldonado-Medina writes: “Ever since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the island has been struggling with limited power, water, and fuel. Musicians in Minnesota are stepping up to do their part with shows including a Kitty Cat Club fundraiser tomorrow called ‘Fuerza’ — Spanish for ‘strength’ — as well as a Tom Petty tribute tonight at the Turf Club, and a Monday night benefit at Memory Lanes. … Tomorrow’s fundraiser is being hosted by Niles and features performances by Lady Midnight, Proper T, Tufawon, Mixie DBest, and Lula Saleh. Michael Be and Minnie Blanco will be the DJs, and live art is provided by Jordan Hamilton and Bella Yaga. … The event has no cover, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to El Fondo Boricua, which is a foundation organized in collaboration with the Puerto Ricans in Minnesota Committee.”
