Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidates endorse voter ID
This again? MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “State Rep. Matt Dean counts himself among those who believe there is voter fraud in Minnesota. There is no evidence of any widespread problem, but Dean still favors tighter voting rules, including voter ID. … ‘They can say “well, there's never been as case of voter fraud found in Minnesota.” How would you ever know?’ asked Dean, R-Dellwood, who's competing for the 2018 Republican nomination for governor. … Similar claims were made in 2012 when Minnesotans rejected a constitutional amendment that would have required people who wanted to vote to show a photo ID. Only 46 percent backed the ballot question. … Despite the 2012 results, Dean and Republican candidates Jeff Johnson, Keith Downey and state Sen. Dave Osmek, insist the issue is far from settled. They blame the defeat on the campaign, not the concept, and remain convinced that most Minnesotans favor a photo ID requirement for voting.”
If true, not good. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “Three federal class action suits accuse Menards, the Wisconsin home improvement chain, of withholding overtime pay, forcing workers to toil through their breaks, and failing to compensate employees for attending mandatory company meetings. … The first was filed in Indiana by Maurice Bradley, formerly an hourly worker in Menards' manufacturing division. He alleges that Menards used a ‘compensation scheme’ of requiring workers to clock out for any amount of time spent in breaks, including the mere minutes it takes to use the bathroom, get a drink of water, or smoke a cigarette. Menards would then subtract wages accordingly, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, Bradley's suit argues.”
One last big overtime score and they’re out. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “The Minneapolis Police Department is bracing for a wave of officers retiring next spring following Super Bowl LII, prompting concern that the city won’t have enough officers on the streets with crime rates edging up in certain neighborhoods. … Dozens of department veterans are waiting to “put in their papers” so they can work the big game, part of a weeklong spectacle expected to draw tens of thousands to the Twin Cities for parties, concerts and drinks, said police union President Lt. Bob Kroll. Some veterans nearing retirement are sticking around with the expectation that there’ll be plenty of overtime work to go around, he said.”
Tuition hike. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reporst: “University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is proposing a dramatic increase in the tuition charged to students from other states. … The Board of Regents on Thursday will discuss a 15 percent hike for nonresident, non-reciprocity undergraduates, raising their sticker price for the 2018-19 school year by $3,748 to $28,734.”
