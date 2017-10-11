Minnesota’s tax collections running behind projections
Lackluster. MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Minnesota’s tax collections are running behind projections, and the state’s economic consultant has slightly downgraded growth estimates, according to a report Tuesday from the state finance agency. The Minnesota Management and Budget quarterly economic update shows state government’s fiscal year is off to a lackluster start. From July through September, Minnesota took in $66 million less than anticipated. That’s about 1.4 percent below revenue projections.”
An interesting precedent. Jeff Baenen of the AP says, “A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December. The Pacific Legal Foundation sent a letter Tuesday to the high school league, setting a Nov. 3 deadline for Kaiden Johnson to be allowed to dance. Johnson, a sophomore, attends northwestern Wisconsin's Superior High School, which allows him to participate in the dance team. But the team from a remote area of Wisconsin competes against teams from Minnesota, where only girls are allowed to dance competitively.”
Good dog. Paul Walsh of the Strib reports, “An ‘adventurous’ 2-year-old wandered from his central Minnesota home and was rescued after nightfall, thanks to a State Patrol aircraft’s heat-seeking device detecting one of two family dogs that loyally tagged along and remained with the toddler in the dark, autumn chill.”
Real ID. Says Rachel Stassen-Berger in the PiPress, “The federal government gave Minnesota an extension to comply with the Real ID driver's license law — but only until January 2018, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 10. Minnesota has been hoping that the state's driver's licenses and identification cards would get a pass at least until October of next year, when the state will start issuing licenses that conform to the federal requirements. The notice of the latest extension to comply does not change very much for state residents worried their state-issued identification will not be accepted at airports and other federal security sites.”
Celebrating life — by brawling. The PiPress’ Mara H. Gottfried writes: “St. Paul police called to a fight on Monday night found more than 100 people involved and a large number of officers had to respond to break it up. At about 7:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of a fight outside the Arcade-Phalen American Legion Post 577. … Community members had asked to use the Legion hall for a celebration of life for a woman who died recently, and the incident started with a disagreement inside.”
Don't they say this every year? In the Strib, Rochelle Olson says, “The weather, the tight urban setting and the compact footprint of U.S. Bank Stadium make the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl the most complicated event in NFL history, the league’s senior vice president for events Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday. O’Reilly was among a contingent from the NFL and its partners in downtown Minneapolis for a week of wall-to-wall meetings about the 10 days of events that begin in late January and culminate in the game on the night of Sunday, Feb. 4.”
Cancer for 'Clash of Clans'? Angela Davis at WCCO-TV reports, “Investigators say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer and then collected thousands of dollars in donations. Thirty-seven-year-old Jeremiah Jon Smith was charged with theft by swindle last week. Police in Faribault and Northfield say that fundraisers for Smith generated $23,000 to help cover his medical care and expenses. … The criminal complaint shows he used some of the money to play video games, like ‘Clash of Clans,’ and to buy marijuana, as well as pay off some credit cards.”
Coal is back, baby. Elizabeth Dunbar at MPR says, “While environmental groups admonished the Trump administration for rolling back President Obama's signature climate policy, some Minnesota conservatives welcomed the news. The Clean Power Plan aimed to reduce carbon emissions from power plants and set emissions reduction targets for each state. But President Trump has said the policy amounts to a ‘war on coal,’ and on Tuesday EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt began the process of eliminating it." I retrofitting my car to tow a coal hopper.
That K2 overdose epidemic hasn’t abated. Tim Nelson of MPR says, “Minneapolis authorities say a surge in people being treated for suspected overdoses of the synthetic marijuana drug K2 has spilled into the new week. ‘Approximately 90 patients have been made ill by a drug that they were attempting to use for recreational purposes that they believe to be K2’, said Dr. Jon Cole, medical director of the Minnesota Poison Control System, based at Hennepin County Medical Center.”
Tax Collections Down?
Then cut taxes.
Tax collections up?
Then cut taxes.
Lather, rinse, repeat.