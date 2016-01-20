Minnesota's anti-Trump 'Resistance' groups shift focus to local issues
At the Strib, Erin Golden reports: “After months of strategizing in coffee shops and living rooms and relentlessly writing and calling their elected representatives, many of the Minnesotans who jumped into political activism following the election of President Donald Trump are shifting course. Local branches of progressive groups like Indivisible and Stand Up Minnesota are still protesting outside congressional offices, packing town hall meetings and blasting Trump on social media. But increasingly, their members are also narrowing their focus to matters closer to home ….”
MNsure: The AP writes, “The Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act have health care advocates and insurers concerned that the open enrollment period will be one of chaos and confusion. That’s not true everywhere. A dozen states operate their own health insurance marketplaces, maintaining control over advertising and the help they can offer consumers. That will create a striking difference when open enrollment begins Wednesday between those states and the others that rely on the federal marketplace, essentially creating a tale of two countries. … 'When I think about what's going on at the federal level, I'm sure glad we have the reins here at the state,' said Allison O'Toole, director of Minnesota's health insurance exchange, MNsure.”
Better Bambi than you. Says Tim Harlow of the Strib, “Safety experts long have told us that it’s better to hit a deer head-on rather than swerve to avoid a collision. Yet a new study from Farmers Insurance finds that only 14 percent of drivers in the Midwest agree with that advice. … An Isanti County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call near Cambridge on Oct. 21 when a deer bounded out of a ditch. The deputy followed the experts’ advice by hitting the brakes and staying in his lane. He struck the deer. It was a violent collision, as the squad’s hood went into the windshield and the front end was mangled. But the deputy survived.”
If huntin’ is on your mind, MPR writes: “It's about to be deer hunting season in Minnesota, and that brings a major health risk for the state's bald eagles: lead poisoning from bullets. About 90 percent of bald eagles received by the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center have elevated levels of lead in their blood. Of those birds, at least a fifth have lead levels high enough to cause poisoning. However, hunters can mitigate the risk to eagles by switching to copper ammunition.
Stribber Paul Walsh says, “A man, a woman he divorced and her teenage daughter were found shot to death in a northwestern Wisconsin home soon after someone from the residence called law enforcement for help, authorities said. The killings, likely being investigated as a double-murder suicide, occurred Friday night at a home in the 600 block of 26th Street in Chetek, roughly 50 miles east of the state’s border with Minnesota.”
Duluth’s Lakewalk and other shoreline areas took a beating in last week’s storm. Clint Austin of the News Tribune is credited with some fine drone video. “News Tribune photographer Clint Austin used the newspaper's drone on Saturday to capture photos and video of some of the damage caused by massive Lake Superior waves during Friday's storm. Winds gusting to more than 60 mph combined with already-high water levels to build the huge waves, which caused damage all around western Lake Superior.”
Also in Duluth, Peter Passi of the News Tribune says, “After years of planning and 16 months of construction, the renovation of Duluth's historic NorShor Theatre is finally nearing completion. … In addition to old murals and artwork, workers have uncovered much of the building's original craftsmanship.”
Today in Wells Fargo scandals. The New York Post story by Kevin Dugan says, “Nobody rips off Warren Buffett — not even Warren Buffett. The Justice Department is probing Wells Fargo — the scandal-ridden bank that counts the Omaha-based billionaire as its biggest shareholder — over a suspicious, money-losing transaction its traders made for the company that owns Burger King, where Buffett is also a big investor, according to reports.”
