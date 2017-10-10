Pawlenty doesn’t totally rule out future political run
T-paw three-peat? The Pioneer Press’ Rachel E. Stassen-Berger report: “After a speech about the future of technology, work and the economy, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty on Monday was coy about his political plans for 2018. … With shades of the non-answers he gave back in 2010 when asked if he would run for president in 2012 (he did run), the Republican responded, over and over again when asked whether he would run for Minnesota governor again, that he was ‘politically retired.’ … ‘In life you never say never because things can change, but I am politically retired,’ said Pawlenty, who did not absolutely rule out another run for political office.”
So that’s that. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “The Supreme Court has turned away a free-speech appeal from a former school lunch server in Minnesota who was charged with sexting a 15-year-old student. … The justices did not comment Tuesday in allowing the criminal case against Krista Muccio to proceed. … Muccio was charged with sending words and photos of a sexual nature to the student. The teen's father found them on his son's Instagram account. … A Minnesota appeals court had struck down a state law aimed at adults who use social media to lure children into sexual encounters. The state's Supreme Court overruled the lower court.”
Was almost much worse. KARE reports: “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released disturbing video Monday of an 11-year-old girl nearly hit by a vehicle as she got off the school bus. … The incident occurred last year, but the case was just recently closed. … The bus driver's quick actions alerted the girl to the passing vehicle, helping Miana Rhoades, a sixth-grader, avoid injury or death. The Minnesota State Patrol says this highlights the need for motorists to obey the stop arm law.”
Claims he’s a “political target.” The Hibbing Daily Tribune’s Kelly Grinsteinner reports (via the Fargo Forum): “A Chisholm city councilor is accused of groping a woman he approached at a bar last month. … Kevin R. Scaia, 50, of Chisholm, has been summoned to appear in court Nov. 30 after a complaint was filed Thursday, Oct. 5. … Surveillance footage shows the alleged groping incident about 1 a.m. Sept. 6 at the T&T Dome Bar, a Chisholm bar. Scaia is expected to be charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.”
In other news…
Huh, maybe they should? “Target Isn't Trying to Compete With Amazon, CFO Says” [Fortune]
Rebrand: “Hey, Eagan. Nice water tower.” [The Minneapolis Egotist]
Behooves you to pay attention to this warning: “A moose was loose in north Fargo, a reminder that they're not to be messed with” [Fargo Forum]
Maybe stick to sports: “WCCO's Mike Max: Why can't these Puerto Ricans be more like Iowans?” [City Pages]
Good dogs: “Hurricane hounds find homes in Mankato area” [Mankato Free Press]
Skol: “St. Louis County pubs want early booze for Vikings game in England” [WDAZ]
Not a good problem to have: “The Timberwolves Might Have Too Many Stars” [FiveThirtyEight]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
39 comments
-
37 comments
-
24 comments
-
20 comments
Comments (3)
Record deficits and slow growth?
Under Pawlenty, we had almost a record deficit, slow growth as our state was crumbling from within...and property taxes skyrocketed in some areas because he cut funding for cities and counties...and some think his running again is a good thing rather than just horrible?
Look around the country at repub govs, not to mention repub presidents and all we've seen is massive deficits and slow growth. Reagan had some economic growth, but when you triple the national debt, spending like he did, you're going to see some growth, but sadly...the only growth came for the wealthy.
Mmmm hmmm??
Obama just left office with the lowest growth rate on record and $20 trillion in debt and counting. Isnt he a democrat?
Didn't Rule it Out
He also didn't explicitly ruling out dressing in a panda suit and playing a kazoo in front of the state capitol.
I think "politically retired" can be reliably taken as a statement he isn't going to run again, insofar as we can take anything T-Paw says as "reliable." Ms. Stassen-Berger has once again let her admiration (!) for Pawlenty color her reporting.
No, I don't understand it, either.