Petition seeks to rename Lake Calhoun for Wellstone
Another name emerges. The Southwest Journal’s Dylan Thomas reports: “A petition to rename Lake Calhoun after the late Sen. Paul Wellstone made its way to the Hennepin County Board in October, about a week before a scheduled public hearing on two other name-change proposals for the lake. … In May, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board put its support behind efforts to restore the name Bde Maka Ska, or “White Earth Lake” in Dakota. The Park Board added Bde Maka Ska to Lake Calhoun signage this spring. … The change recognized years of campaigning by community members to remove from the lake the name Calhoun, which for many is indelibly linked to the country’s history of slavery and racism.”
So many things come back to ag policy. MPR’s Mark Steil reports: “Some of the state's best pheasant range is in southwest Minnesota, places like Lincoln County around the town of Ivanhoe. … Decades ago, this area had more grasslands than it does now. And more birds. … ‘Forty, 50 years ago it was pheasants and pheasants,’ said 83-year-old Bud Fehrman. ‘But not anymore.’ … When pheasant season starts Saturday, hunters will find fewer birds than they did before. Grassland pheasant habitats are declining, and their future is heavily dependent on what happens in Congress. … There still are some grasslands left, the type of cover pheasants love. Fehrman said the farm he manages has two fields enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, which pays farmers to convert cropland to grass.”
Always good to lower expectations. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Zach Kayser writes: “Minnesotans looking for mental health care reform will have to wait, if Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's prognosis on the situation proves true. … Gazelka and Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, spoke Thursday to the League of Women Voters of the Brainerd Lakes Area inside a classroom at Central Lakes College. The audience of 17 was nearly all seniors, and senior care combined with mental health care formed the bulk of the discussion. When an audience member asked about mental health, Ruud and Gazelka focused on private sector and local efforts to change things rather than policy changes at the state level.”
High schoolers love to shred. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “When Joshua Kleve helped start the Minnesota High School Cycling League in 2012, he had no idea who was going to show up for the first race. … After all, nationwide, the number of children riding bicycles had declined by more than 20 percent between 2000 and 2010. … That first season, he recalled, there were about 150 student athletes, representing 16 teams. … Today, ‘we've grown to 1,300 student athletes, 60 teams, 550 coaches that actually cover over 100 schools,’ he said. Even students from Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas participate. So why is a sport, where 7 out of every 10 participants hadn't even mountain biked before joining a team, growing at a 40 percent annual clip in Minnesota?”
In other news…
Terrible: “Stillwater man shot, crashes near Grand and Dale” [Pioneer Press]
In case the East Metro was feeling left out by recent freeway closures: “Portion of I-35E in east metro to shut down for two straight weekends” [Star Tribune]
PSA: “Turns out you can buy Shorty & Wags chicken wing seasoning, batter & sauce” [City Pages]
Aww, jeez: “'Saying goodbye to old friends': Minn. man, dying from cancer, donates 2,000 books to library” [Fargo Forum]
Comments (1)
Calhoun
I like the idea of renaming the lake. But, it's good time to remove politics from the issue. I recommend the name be Lake Prince or Prince Lake