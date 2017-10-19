Protesters shut down Enbridge pipeline meeting in Duluth
Dust up in Duluth. The Star Tribune’s Richard Tsong-Taatarii reports: “Protesters cut short a hearing in Duluth on Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. … Wednesday's hearing was one of several for the public to comment on whether the state Public Utilities Commission should approve the project. Hundreds of people on both sides packed the convention center. … KBJR-TV says protesters shouting ‘shut it down’ led officials to adjourn early. Afterward, Enbridge and the Jobs for Minnesotans coalition denounced what they called intimidation tactics they said made it impossible for Line 3 supporters to speak. … Tribal and environmental groups say the project threatens pristine waters where wild rice grows.”
Eye on Dinkytown. The Minnesota Daily’s Arianna Valenzuela-Zazueta reports: “Dinkytown business owners and managers are voicing concern over a lack of surveillance in the neighborhood. … Many owners say area nightlife can be unsafe for employees and customers due to inadequate security monitoring. Business owners are calling for the installation of more security cameras in response to the concerns.”
The best-funded candidate in Minneapolis’ Ward 3 council race? The socialist. City Pages’s Mike Mullen writes: “Ginger Jentzen's opponents are hardly surprised. … Asked if they wanted to discuss their campaign's fundraising, in light of one candidate's claim that they were raising money at historic levels, neither Steve Fletcher (DFL) or Samantha Pree-Stinson (Green Party) had to ask which of their opponents was pulling in all that money. … One of them simply cut to the chase. How much did Ginger get? … Answer: about $140,000 and counting, an amount the Socialist Alternative candidate's campaign believes is a record for a city council race in Minneapolis. Hennepin County's election office does not keep track of such figures, though City Council member Jacob Frey (now a DFL candidate for mayor) claimed to set a city council fundraising record back in 2013.”
What happens after the New York Times comes to town. The Timberjay’s Marshall Helmberger reports: “The fallout from a New York Times Magazine article highlighting the ongoing debate over copper-nickel mining near Ely came fast and furious this past Friday, as unions, politicians, and others weighed in on comments attributed to two prominent critics of the Twin Metals mining proposal, that were widely interpreted as disparaging to the region’s blue -collar workforce. … The story, by reporter Reid Forgrave, cast the debate as a battle between two competing economic models, one based on traditional resource extraction, the other based on outdoor recreation and tourism. … The story focused on miner and Ely city council member Dan Forsman, representing the quintessential blue-collar worker right down to the white bread in his lunch pail, and whose life and work provided the backdrop for much of the story’s narrative — a narrative that focused more on the personal animosities on both sides of the debate than on the substance itself.”
In other news…
Will get more pressing if they do end up renaming the lake: “Should Calhoun businesses change their name too?” [MPR]
OMG: “About those Betsy Hodges text messages people in Minneapolis got ...” [City Pages]
In other spam news: “Spam heists in Hawaii prompt retailers to put the wildly popular ‘mystery meat’ in locked cases” [Washington Post]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
68 comments
-
44 comments
-
41 comments
-
12 comments
-
12 comments
Comments (1)
Campaign text messages
I do not have an unlimited text plan on my phone, and would be VERY unhappy if I started receiving unsolicited texts that I have to pay for with no way to opt out.