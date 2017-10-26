Ramsey County sheriff warns of ATM-skimmer-using thieves
Jerks. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Customers from a Shoreview credit union and other financial institutions have had tens of thousands of dollars stolen by criminals who have used skimmers installed on ATMs to collect information and commit fraud, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said. … ‘It’s serious,’ said Sgt. John Eastham. ‘There have been several victims and these people — predators — are preying on hardworking people.’ … Law enforcement know of at least two people who have installed the devices that can be attached to credit card readers to collect and transmit a customer’s credit and debit card data to criminals, who sell or use fake cards with the stolen information to gain access to accounts.”
A report on the protest outside that white supremacist talk at the U. The Minnesota Daily’s David Clarey, Kevin Beckman and Rilyn Eischens write: “Protest, an arrest and fights marked the campus' reaction to right-wing commentator Lauren Southern's talk at the University of Minnesota Wednesday night. … A group of nearly 200 demonstrators gathered outside Anderson Hall where around 80 listened to the Canadian YouTube personality give a talk on ‘the evils and inefficiencies of socialism and the necessity of free speech in political discourse.’ ”
Cool story about a man with a dream. MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “As a young boy growing up on a North Dakota farm, 79-year-old John Ringdahl always knew what he wanted to be. … ‘I wanted to be an ambulance guy,’ said Ringdahl, whose family-owned ambulance service in Fergus Falls marks 50 years this week. ‘I just thought it was kind of cool to take care of people.’ … In the 1960s, many small-town ambulance services were run by funeral homes because a stretcher fit in a hearse. And it was at one such funeral home in Valley City, N.D., that Ringdahl got his start at age 19.”
Clearing the air. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar reports: “If you live near a factory that spews pollutants into the air, don't you deserve to know what they are and have a chance to weigh in on the company's permit? … The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency thinks so. The agency is required to hold comment periods and public meetings on polluting facilities. But now agency leaders are taking it a step further by holding a series of free workshops with the goal of opening up air-pollution science to the people who live near the sources. … Over the years, those who oversee permitting at the MPCA have noticed that they don't receive as many public comments as they'd like.”
In other news …
Another reminder: “A Snowy Commute In The Metro, Blizzard Conditions Far North” [WCCO]
Sure, it’s Super, but could it be Superer? “Activist investor pushes for shake-up at Supervalu” [Star Tribune]
What was he smoking? “Man's attempt to swap pot for pizza at Moorhead restaurant results in zero slices, charges say” [Fargo Forum]
Comments (2)
Blame the media
"Over the years, those who oversee permitting at the MPCA have noticed that they don't receive as many public comments as they'd like.”
I have never seen this information reported widely in the news media, even local news media for the affected town.
Wait, I'm confused.An
Wait, I'm confused.
An aversion to Socialism, love of free speech now marks one as a white supremacist?
Well count me in, I guess.