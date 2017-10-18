Seeking leads, Bloomington mosque releases video of bombing
Still no resolution on this. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Leaders of a Bloomington mosque damaged during a bombing in August have released videos of the explosion in hopes of generating tips that could help law enforcement catch those responsible. … The FBI said somebody set off an improvised explosive device around 5 a.m. Aug. 5 inside the Dar Al Farooq Community Center on Park Avenue as about a dozen people were in the building for morning prayers. … No one was hurt, but the incident left congregants and neighbors shaken.”
Bad stuff. KSTP’s Kevin Doran reports: “Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, says Minnesota is facing the most dangerous drug epidemic ever. … Evans said heroin laced with fentanyl, or the even more dangerous carfentanil, is a danger to Minnesotans and BCA crime scene investigators and scientists. … ‘I think what the public needs to know is fentanyl is extremely dangerous,’ he sad.”
Big of them. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports: “In 2012, Rochester voters approved a half-cent local option sales tax that would generate $139.5 million to help pay for projects as varied as CTECH and the new Rochester Seniors Center to covering $20 million in city spending for Destination Medical Center. … Tucked among the recipients of the sales tax money: 17 cities in the Rochester area, from Byron to Zumbrota, that would receive $5 million for economic development. It was part of a deal that legislators and city officials struck to get the sales tax authorized at the Capitol in 2011.”
A secure front door seems kind of important. The Minnesota Daily’s Cleo Krejci reports: “Moving into a half-constructed apartment clouded with dust and paint fumes a month later than promised was not on Hannah McMahon’s to-do list this fall. … Over 100 students like McMahon, frustrated by Prime Place Apartments' unmet promises, joined a Facebook group this month to raise awareness and explore legal options. … McMahon, a senior at the University of Minnesota, moved into Prime Place Sept. 30 and started the Facebook group. … The completed portion of the Prospect Park neighborhood apartment building lacks controlled front door access, a garage door, completed study spaces and a terrace.”
In other news…
Local politico and union guy Javier Morillo with a piece in the Nation: “It Feels Surreal Being a Puerto Rican in the United States These Days” [The Nation]
Interesting: “The transgender moment: In Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham, Minneapolis is poised to make history” [City Pages]
Congrats: “Garrison Keillor receives 2017 Tell it Slant Award” [Emily Dickinson Museum]
Books and bookings: “Minneapolis police, Little Free Library launch mobile book-sharing program” [Star Tribune]
Keeping them low: “Edina rejects height change for residential towers project” [Star Tribune]
Comments (1)
Congrats!!
KQRS's Tom Barnard to be enshrined in National Radio Hall of Fame!