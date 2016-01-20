St. Paul City Council votes down food container ban
St. Paul says “no.” The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “Despite a year of staff outreach and planning, the St. Paul City Council has voted against proposed rules that would restrict restaurants and retailers from offering non-compostable food takeout containers. The proposed ban on non-compostable or non-recyclable to-go packaging failed on a 5-2 vote. Council President Russ Stark and Council Member Amy Bredmoen cast the sole votes in favor of the ordinance, which Stark had supported for months.”
Enbridge pushes back. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Enbridge Energy is arguing its proposed $2 billion Line 3 oil pipeline is critical to serve oil refineries in Minnesota and throughout the region. The company's Wednesday filing with the state Public Utilities Commission delivered a sharp rebuke to previous testimony from the Minnesota Department of Commerce. In September, the department surprised both supporters and opponents of the project when it argued that neither the current Line 3, nor the proposed expanded line, were necessary to meet the state's demand for oil, which has remained flat for the past decade.”
Prince tapes have split for the coast. Steve Karnowski of the AP reports, “Two sisters and heirs of the late rock superstar Prince said Wednesday they're angered that the contents of his vault, including master tapes of unreleased music, have been removed from his Paisley Park studio complex and shipped to California. Sharon and Norrine Nelson, Prince's half-sisters, told The Associated Press they are prepared to take legal action to bring the music back to Minnesota. The company running the estate, Comerica Bank & Trust, said the recordings are safe at a reputable storage company in Los Angeles.”
The place is an institution. Amelia Rayno and Faiza Mahamud of the Strib say, “The owners of Pepitos, a 46-year-old once-popular Mexican restaurant in south Minneapolis, have put their building up for sale due to financial woes and the declining health of founder Joe Minjares. … After struggling financially for several years, Pepitos surrendered its liquor license about a month ago after falling far behind on the taxes.”
Delta v. The Donald. A Bloomberg story by Michael Sasso and Frederic Tomesco says, “Delta Air Lines Inc. pledged not to pay import duties on Bombardier Inc.’s marquee jetliner, which was socked in the last two weeks with 300 percent tariffs by the U.S. Commerce Department. … Delta’s determination not to pay the import charges raised the stakes in a dispute pitting Montreal-based Bombardier against Boeing Co., which accused its Canadian rival of selling the C Series at ‘absurdly low prices.’ Boeing won support from President Donald Trump’s administration, which ruled that Bombardier sold the planes at less than their fair market value after benefiting from government subsidies in Canada.”
He will be able to feed his family. USA Today’s story on Andrew Wiggins new contract says, “The Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced, ending doubts over whether Wiggins would ultimately secure his future there. Owner Glen Taylor had presented Wiggins a five-year offer for $148 million over two months ago, and Wiggins took his time signing it.”
We have a winner. Tom Horgen and Aimee Blanchette of the Strib say, “When Jimmy Fallon and the "Today" show put out a call for cute videos of kids saying “mama,” they probably didn't expect this one from Minnesota mom Kate Swenson. Still, her video turned out to be the winner. … The winning video … by Swenson and her son, who is autistic and nonverbal, turned out to be much more unconventional than the others, but just as heartwarming.”
Tim Pugmire at MPR says, “DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto is proposing a publicly-financed, universal health care system for Minnesota as part of her 2018 campaign for governor. Otto released some details Wednesday of what she calls the Healthy Minnesota Plan, which she described as “a game changer.” It comes at a time when states are facing great uncertainty about the impact of potential changes in federal health care policy. Under Otto’s plan, every Minnesota resident would get basic health care coverage and would be able to choose his or her doctor. There would be no premiums or deductibles. Doctors would be paid to improve patients’ overall health rather than just treat ailments.”
