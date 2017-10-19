State commits $126 million to affordable housing projects in Minnesota
I don’t know if it’s enough, but it can’t hurt. Emma Sapong at MPR says, “Minnesota Housing is investing $126 million in affordable housing to address the statewide shortage. The investment announced Thursday is part of a larger $346 million package of public and private funding. The money will go to building or preserving more than 1,800 housing units in communities throughout the state. Commissioner Mary Tingerthal said the state's current housing crisis is one of the worst in recent years.”
Just a struggling non-profit with a handful of change to throw around. Says Stribber Glenn Howatt, “One of Minnesota’s biggest health insurers is catching flak from Gov. Mark Dayton and consumer advocates for transferring $120 million from its nonprofit Minnesota HMO to other operations, including a for-profit insurance unit. Medica Health Plans transferred the money this month to shore up the finances of its for-profit and Wisconsin insurance businesses, using reserves from its nonprofit HMO.”
Lawsuit. MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “A St. Paul man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and six police officers, claiming they beat him so severely that he suffered traumatic brain injury and a fractured skull. Michael Fleming, 31, was visiting an apartment in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in 2011 when St. Paul police raided the home to serve a search warrant. According to the complaint, Fleming was not a subject of the warrant. Officers struck him in the face with the butt of a shotgun, then kicked him while he was on the floor.”
More detention facilities. The AP says, “Federal immigration officials are looking at expanding jail cells in Minnesota and other parts of the country. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent a request for information that identifies St. Paul and three other cities — Chicago, Detroit and Salt Lake City — in which the agency is looking to possibly expand detention sites.”
Finally, a reason to clean the place up. Janet Moore of the Strib says, “Some weeks ago, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, set aside $750,000 to replace tired swaths of the wall-to-wall, mostly in areas experiencing heavy traffic. The work will be done in time for the Super Bowl next February, ensuring MSP Airport looks shipshape for the expected hoard of football fans.” At least now we know the passenger demographic that matters most.
Hey, even logging and mining added jobs. Says the PiPress, “Minnesota employers added 6,400 jobs in September, lowering the state’s unemployment rate to 3.7 percent.”
Wait, what? The AP reports, “It would be a felony to have sex with an animal in Wisconsin under a bill circulating in the Legislature. Under current law, having sex with an animal is a misdemeanor. Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque, of De Pere, circulated a bill Thursday to increase the penalty. He referenced a case from the Town of Eaton involving a man who faces misdemeanor charges of animal abuse after an incident in February involving a horse.”
