US Bank Stadium security comes under more fire
US Bank Stadium security is still not getting a passing grade. Says Rochelle Olson in the Strib: “A legislative hearing on security contracts at U.S. Bank Stadium got rough Thursday when the operator of the $1.1 billion building didn’t know whether security officers were required to have photographs on their identification badges. … The panel was holding a special hearing on security in the 14-month-old building because Monterrey Security was recently fired. The Chicago-based firm lost its license to do business in the state … based on deficient training and background checks, sloppy record-keeping, possible overbilling and misleading statements … .”
Stribber Jeremy Olson files a piece on an HCMC researcher looking into NFL brain injuries. “A leading concussion researcher at Hennepin County Medical Center is inviting NFL players who suffered head injuries and their siblings to participate in research that could yield new discoveries about the course and severity of brain trauma. Dr. Uzma Samadani developed an eye-tracking system that detects concussions based on patients’ eye movements as they watch music videos … . Now she wants to apply this diagnostic technology to NFL players and their families.”
Brian Bakst of MPR reports, “Abby Honold and Sen. Al Franken are connected by a terrible circumstance. She was raped by a man who had interned for the Democratic senator. The man went to prison, and Honold went to Franken for help in making sure other victims wouldn't go through the ordeal she did after reporting the crime. At her urging, he's now pushing a bill in the Senate that seeks to establish federal grants for special law enforcement training that would focus on how first responders or investigators interview possible victims.”
They hunt … swans? Kirsti Marohn at MPR says, “A proposal that some say could potentially open the door to hunting of trumpeter swans in the Mississippi flyway is stirring controversy. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials is recommending changes to its annual framework that guides state hunting regulations for migratory birds. The changes are aimed at giving a break to hunters who accidentally shoot a trumpeter swan while targeting the tundra swan, which is allowed in five states. Minnesota is not one of them.”
Somebody's having some fun in Oakdale. Nick Woltman writes in the Pioneer Press: “Oakdale police are warning residents to beware of phony letters purporting to be from city officials. The letters, brought to the attention of police on Thursday, were addressed to residents of Olson Lake Trail and ordered them to call to schedule a plumbing system inspection because of “dihydrogen monoxide” in the area, according to an alert issued by the Oakdale Police Department. … ‘Dihydrogen monoxide’ is the chemical composition of water.”
Another big build up for Stillwater. In the Strib, Don Jacobson says, “With the August opening of the new St. Croix bridge and its direct connection into western Wisconsin, the Hwy. 36 corridor through Stillwater became a more attractive location for businesses and developers. Count among them Stillwater-based Lakeview Health System, which has staked a high-profile claim along one of the last undeveloped stretches of Hwy. 36 in the city — a spot that could potentially turn into a new campus anchored by a 300,000-square-foot Lakeview Memorial Hospital.”
Never mind climbing Mt. Everest or running a sub-three-hour marathon. The AP says, “The Iowa State Patrol says a man pulled over in Des Moines after a car pursuit told state troopers that he wanted to be chased because it was on his bucket list. Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the man refused to halt a little before 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a trooper tried to stop him over a violation on Interstate 80. The 10- to 15-minute chase ended soon after he left the interstate. He was taken into custody. … State Patrol Sgt. Scott Bright told The Associated Press that he'd never heard such an excuse in his 28 years of policing.”
Speaking of people who should not be driving. Mike Longaecker of the Forum News Service reports, “A driver with a revoked license and convicted 14 times of drunken driving crashed into a cage of propane tanks before being stopped by police, according to charges filed this week in St. Croix County. He had been drinking, police said. The incident Monday led to one count of felony driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration-15th offense and a misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license against Mark Alan Johnson, 64 of New Richmond. He was also cited for failure to notify police of an accident.”
Nothing lasts forever. Kathy Berdan in the PiPress writes, “Macalester grad Austin Rogers’ 12-game 'Jeopardy!' winning streak ended Thursday when the New York City bartender lost to a stay-at-home mom from Tennessee. During his two weeks on the show, Rogers racked up $411,000 in prize money and a bunch of fans who made his quirky antics go viral. He was known for his mimes and for making big bets.”
